Mayor Mason Talks Snow Removal

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-With the brunt of winter weather upon us the city of Zanesville needs diligent snow removal services.

Mayor Don Mason believes the city is up to any challenge. It uses alternating snow crews that focus on streets and hills first.

“After the main thoroughfares are cleared we start hitting the hills and side streets. We recognize the hills pose more of a problem for those actually going downhill than those going up a hill. After we do those side streets and hills we try to get to alleys, especially alleys that are paved. We recognize that people are parked in garages and need to get out to go to work.”, Mason said.

Given the temperature of recent snowfall the salting of the roads has been easy on the city. Everyday citizens are encouraged to make the job of snow removal easier for the city crews.

“I encourage people not to drive too close to the back of a snow plow or even try to pass them, because a lot of times snow might carry rocks with it and that might scatter across a person’s vehicle and no one wants that. I encourage people, when they’re cleaning out their own driveways, to make sure they don’t plow back into the street, try to put it off to the side.”, Mason continued.

Mason says the city uses 250 to 300 pounds of tempering salt per snowstorm.