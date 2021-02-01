Library Offering Bonus Checkouts

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System offers bonus checkouts through its online service Hoopla.

The offer is valid through the end of February. Marketing director Sean Fennell tells us more.

“Hoopla, for the month of February, will be offering what they call bonus borrows. You’re allowed fifteen checkouts a month on Hoopla, and that can be anything from an ebook to an audiobook, movie, television series and music, but during the month of February Hoopla is offering bonus borrows which allows you to get any of those titles and they won’t go against your fifteen.”, Fennell explained the offer.

The library system and Hoopla have long been partnered to offer easy checkouts. Fennell is very happy with the partnership.

“Hoopla has been a really great company, it’s been a really great service provider to bring a whole bunch of digital content to all of our patrons in our community. We also have Libby as well, so there’s a lot of different opportunities where you can browse and borrow eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music and more.”, Fennell continued.

If any library patrons need help navigating or installing the Hoopla application they need only call the library for assistance.