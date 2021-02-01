Indian club condemns manager Stuart Baxter for rape analogy

Sports
Associated Press29

Indian Super League club Odisha is “appalled” manager Stuart Baxter used an offensive analogy about rape over a refereeing decision after losing to Jamshedpur on Monday.

Baxter coached South Africa before being hired last year by Odisha, which lost the match 1-0.

“You need decisions to go your way and they didn’t,” Baxter said in a post-match interview on Indian’s Star Sports television. “I don’t know when we’re going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”

Odisha tweeted: “It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club. We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Red Sox 2B, 2008 AL MVP Dustin Pedroia retires

Associated Press

Washington promotes Bob Gregory to defensive coordinator

Associated Press

Virginia’s Mendenhall shakes up defensive staff assignments

Associated Press