Command Center reports 97th COVID-19 death in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday the following death from COVID-19: an 83-year-old who died with COVID-19.

The Command Center also reported 111 more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This number breaks down as follows: 47 reported on 1/29, 38 reported on 1/30, and 26 reported on 1/31.

There are now 707 active COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County and 14 current hospitalizations.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.

