MONDAY: Snow showers during the morning, and then widespread snow showers likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 35°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New snowfall accumulations around 1-2 inches possible.

MONDAY NIGHT: Widespread snow showers likely during the early evening, and then scattered snow showers possible during the late evening and overnight, and then isolated snow showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 24°. North winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. New snowfall accumulations less than an inch possible.

TUESDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 35°. Breezy, with north winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 15°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 33°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 18°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers and snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 38°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 20°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 32°.

