The Ohio Department of Transportation says there are more than 200 ODOT crews working to clear snow from regional roadways.

Roads are snow covered and slick so please use caution if you plan to drive Sunday morning.

ODOT says it was anticipating the snow and crews started early pre-treating interstates, state and U.S. routes with brine to give crews a jump start on the clean-up effort.

ODOT is full staffed and are currently working 12 hour shifts.