Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 70, Cols. Northland 27
Alliance Marlington 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 23
Anna 45, Russia 42
Antwerp 44, Montpelier 42
Apple Creek Waynedale 73, Rittman 8
Arcadia 52, New Riegel 45
Ashville Teays Valley 50, Cols. Grandview Hts. 27
Atwater Waterloo 45, Lowellville 24
Aurora 51, Medina Highland 36
Avon 53, Grafton Midview 50
Bainbridge Paint Valley 47, Piketon 32
Bay Village Bay 38, Elyria Cath. 36
Bellbrook 65, Day. Oakwood 43
Bellevue 49, Sandusky Perkins 47
Beloit W. Branch 35, Can. South 25
Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Waterford 27
Bishop Fenwick 60, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 47
Botkins 52, Sidney Fairlawn 21
Bradford 42, New Paris National Trail 39
Brooklyn 68, Richmond Hts. 37
Bryan 62, Bowling Green 9
Camden Preble Shawnee 63, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40
Can. Glenoak 54, Green 42
Can. McKinley 62, Massillon Jackson 38
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 51, Granville Christian 16
Canfield 59, Youngs. Ursuline 31
Cardington-Lincoln 53, Centerburg 38
Carlisle 41, New Lebanon Dixie 24
Castalia Margaretta 69, Fostoria 36
Cedarville 49, Jamestown Greeneview 43
Chagrin Falls Kenston 49, Eastlake North 39
Chardon 45, Painesville Riverside 41
Chardon NDCL 37, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 30
Cin. Clark Montessori 70, Cin. Madeira 44
Cin. Indian Hill 57, Cin. Finneytown 29
Cin. Oak Hills 73, Middletown 22
Cin. Sycamore 41, Fairfield 27
Cle. Hts. 45, Lorain 40
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 44, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 43
Conner, Ky. 48, Cin. St. Ursula 46
Crooksville 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 41
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Mentor Lake Cath. 30
Day. Carroll 50, Cin. McNicholas 25
Day. Ponitz Tech. 62, Day. Meadowdale 21
Defiance Ayersville 34, Pioneer N. Central 31
Delphos St. John’s 55, Rockford Parkway 48
Delta 46, Liberty Center 35
Dublin Coffman 41, Hilliard Darby 35
E. Can. 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 33
Edon 46, Edgerton 24
Elmore Woodmore 73, Fremont St. Joseph 38
Fairview 39, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34
Fairview, Ky. 34, Portsmouth Sciotoville 29
Findlay 54, Holland Springfield 36
Frankfort Adena 56, Chillicothe Huntington 52, 2OT
Fredericktown 72, Galion Northmor 53
Ft. Loramie 87, Houston 19
Garfield Hts. Trinity 57, Rocky River Lutheran W. 43
Gates Mills Hawken 57, Chesterland W. Geauga 49, OT
Geneva 48, Painesville Harvey 39
Germantown Valley View 60, Eaton 29
Granville 42, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28
Greenfield McClain 44, Waverly 23
Greenville 38, Fairborn 37
Harrod Allen E. 42, Massillon Perry 39
Haviland Wayne Trace 43, Miller City 31
Hebron Lakewood 64, Utica 28
Huron 40, Lakeside Danbury 36
Independence 37, Cuyahoga Hts. 31
Kalida 66, Pandora-Gilboa 26
Kettering Alter 31, Beavercreek 27
Kings Mills Kings 60, Cin. Winton Woods 42
Lakewood 43, Medina Buckeye 32
Latham Western 71, Beaver Eastern 36
Leetonia 41, Vienna Mathews 38
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 60, Cin. Princeton 51
Lima Shawnee 48, Coldwater 42
Lodi Cloverleaf 45, Ashland 41
Lorain Clearview 41, LaGrange Keystone 31
Louisville Aquinas 51, E. Liverpool 38
Lyndhurst Brush 71, Mayfield 27
Malvern 33, Lore City Buckeye Trail 12
Mansfield Sr. 44, Madison 42
Marietta 68, Logan 58
Mason 61, Hamilton 26
Massillon Tuslaw 46, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45
McArthur Vinton County 63, Bidwell River Valley 34
McConnelsville Morgan 39, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33
Metamora Evergreen 56, W. Unity Hilltop 44
Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Mt. Vernon 21
Minerva 72, Alliance 42
Napoleon 49, Berlin Hiland 44
Navarre Fairless 49, Manchester 44
New Albany 55, Westerville N. 54
New Bremen 57, Celina 39
New Carlisle Tecumseh 82, London 41
New Hope Christian 46, Williamsport Westfall 28
New Lexington 60, Coshocton 26
Newark Cath. 49, Heath 40
Oak Harbor 46, Monroeville 37
Oberlin Firelands 72, Sullivan Black River 39
Ontario 57, Bellville Clear Fork 52
Ottawa-Glandorf 40, Findlay Liberty-Benton 35
Ottoville 46, Leipsic 33
Parma Padua 62, Cle. VASJ 51
Paulding 73, Continental 39
Peebles 62, Proctorville Fairland 57
Pickerington Cent. 60, Cols. Africentric 45
Plain City Jonathan Alder 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 25
Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, New Boston Glenwood 31
Portsmouth W. 71, Beaver Eastern 36
Ravenna SE 60, Hartville Lake Center Christian 33
Richmond Edison 59, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55
Richwood N. Union 67, Marion Elgin 31
Rocky River 57, Parma Hts. Holy Name 36
Russell, Ky. 68, Wheelersburg 52
S. Webster 52, McDermott Scioto NW 43
STVM 50, Akr. Buchtel 38
Salem 53, Carrollton 35
Salineville Southern 51, Bridgeport 22
Sardinia Eastern Brown 44, Seaman N. Adams 37
Shaker Hts. Laurel 86, Westlake 36
Sidney Lehman 51, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37
Spencerville 47, Elida 25
Stow-Munroe Falls 57, Twinsburg 27
Streetsboro 48, Ravenna 38
Stryker 31, Gorham Fayette 27
Sugar Grove Berne Union 49, Albany Alexander 44
Sunbury Big Walnut 48, Canal Winchester 31
Thornville Sheridan 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 36
Tiffin Calvert 52, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26
Tipp City Bethel 41, Newton Local 25
Tipp City Tippecanoe 37, Sidney 20
Tol. Christian 70, Tol. Ottawa Hills 40
Trotwood-Madison 41, Casstown Miami E. 25
Troy Christian 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47, Strasburg-Franklin 42, OT
Uniontown Lake 42, Barberton 39
Versailles 51, Jackson Center 38
Vincent Warren 68, New Philadelphia 38
W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. Colerain 36
W. Liberty-Salem 39, W. Jefferson 35
Wadsworth 41, N. Royalton 25
Wapakoneta 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 23
Warrensville Hts. 79, Shaker Hts. 37
Washington C.H. 30, Circleville Logan Elm 21
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Chillicothe Unioto 44
Wauseon 40, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 23
Waynesville 65, Milton-Union 39
Williamsburg 67, Blanchester 42
Willoughby S. 51, Madison 44
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 61, Franklin Furnace Green 48
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, St. Clairsville 36
Wooster Triway 46, Orrville 39
Zanesville 43, Pataskala Licking Hts. 42
Zanesville Maysville 71, New Concord John Glenn 50
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 68, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Conneaut, ccd.
Bethel-Tate vs. Cin. Country Day, ccd.
Brookfield vs. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton, ccd.
Carey vs. Kenton, ppd.
Hanoverton United vs. Columbiana Crestview, ccd.
Hudson vs. Cuyahoga Falls, ccd.
Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd.
Mentor vs. Elyria, ccd.
Mogadore Field vs. Akr. Ellet, ccd.
Portsmouth vs. Gallipolis Gallia, ppd.
Reading vs. Cin. Madeira, ccd.
Spring. NE vs. N. Lewisburg Triad, ccd.
W. Union vs. Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, ppd.
Warren Harding vs. Austintown Fitch, ccd.
Youngs. Chaney High School vs. Youngs. East, ccd.
Youngs. Mooney vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.
