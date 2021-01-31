Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 70, Cols. Northland 27

Alliance Marlington 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 23

Anna 45, Russia 42

Antwerp 44, Montpelier 42

Apple Creek Waynedale 73, Rittman 8

Arcadia 52, New Riegel 45

Ashville Teays Valley 50, Cols. Grandview Hts. 27

Atwater Waterloo 45, Lowellville 24

Aurora 51, Medina Highland 36

Avon 53, Grafton Midview 50

Bainbridge Paint Valley 47, Piketon 32

Bay Village Bay 38, Elyria Cath. 36

Bellbrook 65, Day. Oakwood 43

Bellevue 49, Sandusky Perkins 47

Beloit W. Branch 35, Can. South 25

Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Waterford 27

Bishop Fenwick 60, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 47

Botkins 52, Sidney Fairlawn 21

Bradford 42, New Paris National Trail 39

Brooklyn 68, Richmond Hts. 37

Bryan 62, Bowling Green 9

Camden Preble Shawnee 63, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40

Can. Glenoak 54, Green 42

Can. McKinley 62, Massillon Jackson 38

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 51, Granville Christian 16

Canfield 59, Youngs. Ursuline 31

Cardington-Lincoln 53, Centerburg 38

Carlisle 41, New Lebanon Dixie 24

Castalia Margaretta 69, Fostoria 36

Cedarville 49, Jamestown Greeneview 43

Chagrin Falls Kenston 49, Eastlake North 39

Chardon 45, Painesville Riverside 41

Chardon NDCL 37, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 30

Cin. Clark Montessori 70, Cin. Madeira 44

Cin. Indian Hill 57, Cin. Finneytown 29

Cin. Oak Hills 73, Middletown 22

Cin. Sycamore 41, Fairfield 27

Cle. Hts. 45, Lorain 40

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 44, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 43

Conner, Ky. 48, Cin. St. Ursula 46

Crooksville 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 41

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Mentor Lake Cath. 30

Day. Carroll 50, Cin. McNicholas 25

Day. Ponitz Tech. 62, Day. Meadowdale 21

Defiance Ayersville 34, Pioneer N. Central 31

Delphos St. John’s 55, Rockford Parkway 48

Delta 46, Liberty Center 35

Dublin Coffman 41, Hilliard Darby 35

E. Can. 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 33

Edon 46, Edgerton 24

Elmore Woodmore 73, Fremont St. Joseph 38

Fairview 39, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34

Fairview, Ky. 34, Portsmouth Sciotoville 29

Findlay 54, Holland Springfield 36

Frankfort Adena 56, Chillicothe Huntington 52, 2OT

Fredericktown 72, Galion Northmor 53

Ft. Loramie 87, Houston 19

Garfield Hts. Trinity 57, Rocky River Lutheran W. 43

Gates Mills Hawken 57, Chesterland W. Geauga 49, OT

Geneva 48, Painesville Harvey 39

Germantown Valley View 60, Eaton 29

Granville 42, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28

Greenfield McClain 44, Waverly 23

Greenville 38, Fairborn 37

Harrod Allen E. 42, Massillon Perry 39

Haviland Wayne Trace 43, Miller City 31

Hebron Lakewood 64, Utica 28

Huron 40, Lakeside Danbury 36

Independence 37, Cuyahoga Hts. 31

Kalida 66, Pandora-Gilboa 26

Kettering Alter 31, Beavercreek 27

Kings Mills Kings 60, Cin. Winton Woods 42

Lakewood 43, Medina Buckeye 32

Latham Western 71, Beaver Eastern 36

Leetonia 41, Vienna Mathews 38

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 60, Cin. Princeton 51

Lima Shawnee 48, Coldwater 42

Lodi Cloverleaf 45, Ashland 41

Lorain Clearview 41, LaGrange Keystone 31

Louisville Aquinas 51, E. Liverpool 38

Lyndhurst Brush 71, Mayfield 27

Malvern 33, Lore City Buckeye Trail 12

Mansfield Sr. 44, Madison 42

Marietta 68, Logan 58

Mason 61, Hamilton 26

Massillon Tuslaw 46, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45

McArthur Vinton County 63, Bidwell River Valley 34

McConnelsville Morgan 39, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33

Metamora Evergreen 56, W. Unity Hilltop 44

Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Mt. Vernon 21

Minerva 72, Alliance 42

Napoleon 49, Berlin Hiland 44

Navarre Fairless 49, Manchester 44

New Albany 55, Westerville N. 54

New Bremen 57, Celina 39

New Carlisle Tecumseh 82, London 41

New Hope Christian 46, Williamsport Westfall 28

New Lexington 60, Coshocton 26

Newark Cath. 49, Heath 40

Oak Harbor 46, Monroeville 37

Oberlin Firelands 72, Sullivan Black River 39

Ontario 57, Bellville Clear Fork 52

Ottawa-Glandorf 40, Findlay Liberty-Benton 35

Ottoville 46, Leipsic 33

Parma Padua 62, Cle. VASJ 51

Paulding 73, Continental 39

Peebles 62, Proctorville Fairland 57

Pickerington Cent. 60, Cols. Africentric 45

Plain City Jonathan Alder 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 25

Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, New Boston Glenwood 31

Portsmouth W. 71, Beaver Eastern 36

Ravenna SE 60, Hartville Lake Center Christian 33

Richmond Edison 59, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55

Richwood N. Union 67, Marion Elgin 31

Rocky River 57, Parma Hts. Holy Name 36

Russell, Ky. 68, Wheelersburg 52

S. Webster 52, McDermott Scioto NW 43

STVM 50, Akr. Buchtel 38

Salem 53, Carrollton 35

Salineville Southern 51, Bridgeport 22

Sardinia Eastern Brown 44, Seaman N. Adams 37

Shaker Hts. Laurel 86, Westlake 36

Sidney Lehman 51, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37

Spencerville 47, Elida 25

Stow-Munroe Falls 57, Twinsburg 27

Streetsboro 48, Ravenna 38

Stryker 31, Gorham Fayette 27

Sugar Grove Berne Union 49, Albany Alexander 44

Sunbury Big Walnut 48, Canal Winchester 31

Thornville Sheridan 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 36

Tiffin Calvert 52, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26

Tipp City Bethel 41, Newton Local 25

Tipp City Tippecanoe 37, Sidney 20

Tol. Christian 70, Tol. Ottawa Hills 40

Trotwood-Madison 41, Casstown Miami E. 25

Troy Christian 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47, Strasburg-Franklin 42, OT

Uniontown Lake 42, Barberton 39

Versailles 51, Jackson Center 38

Vincent Warren 68, New Philadelphia 38

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. Colerain 36

W. Liberty-Salem 39, W. Jefferson 35

Wadsworth 41, N. Royalton 25

Wapakoneta 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 23

Warrensville Hts. 79, Shaker Hts. 37

Washington C.H. 30, Circleville Logan Elm 21

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Chillicothe Unioto 44

Wauseon 40, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 23

Waynesville 65, Milton-Union 39

Williamsburg 67, Blanchester 42

Willoughby S. 51, Madison 44

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 61, Franklin Furnace Green 48

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, St. Clairsville 36

Wooster Triway 46, Orrville 39

Zanesville 43, Pataskala Licking Hts. 42

Zanesville Maysville 71, New Concord John Glenn 50

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 68, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Conneaut, ccd.

Bethel-Tate vs. Cin. Country Day, ccd.

Brookfield vs. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton, ccd.

Carey vs. Kenton, ppd.

Hanoverton United vs. Columbiana Crestview, ccd.

Hudson vs. Cuyahoga Falls, ccd.

Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd.

Mentor vs. Elyria, ccd.

Mogadore Field vs. Akr. Ellet, ccd.

Portsmouth vs. Gallipolis Gallia, ppd.

Reading vs. Cin. Madeira, ccd.

Spring. NE vs. N. Lewisburg Triad, ccd.

W. Union vs. Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, ppd.

Warren Harding vs. Austintown Fitch, ccd.

Youngs. Chaney High School vs. Youngs. East, ccd.

Youngs. Mooney vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.

