Raptors snap 3-game losing streak, beat Magic 115-102

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 115-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Kyle Lowry had 12 points and 14 assists, and Aaron Baynes aded eight points and 16 rebounds for the Raptors, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Rookie Cole Anthony led Orlando with 16 points. Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Magic, who have lost 11 of 13.

Magic forward Aaron Gordon left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury after scoring 14 points.

Orlando shot 40% for the game and the Magic’s only lead came at 3-2 after a 3-pointer by Gordon.

The Raptors led 58-44 after a first half in which Orlando shot 36% and Vucevic scored only three points.

A couple of 3-pointers by Terence Davis helped Toronto stretch the lead to 16 points in the third quarter. Davis scored 12 points in his second start of the season.

Anthony and Vucevic did most of the scoring on a modest run that helped Orlando cut the gap to eight early in the fourth quarter, but the Magic got no closer.

TIP-INS

Magic: A lane runner by Fournier was Orlando’s only 2-point field goal in the first 11 minutes. … Vucevic moved past Scott Skiles, into eight place on Orlando’s list for free throw attempts.

Raptors: F OG Anunoby missed a third game with a calf injury and G Marvin Powell missed a second game with a quad injury. Powell hopes to play Tuesday. … C Aaron Baynes had 10 rebounds in a scoreless first half.

UP NEXT

Magic: Play the Raptors on Tuesday night in the first of three straight home games.

Raptors: Tuesday’s game in Orlando will open a six-game trip.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports