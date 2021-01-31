Maysville outlasts New Lexington in battle of the Panthers

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A very good basketball game down in Maysville tonight, the Panthers taking on fellow panthers New Lexington.

Things were back and forth the entire game, New Lex would lead 23 to 17 at halftime.

The last minutes were very dramatic. Hayden Jarret made a layup with 60 seconds remaining to give Maysville a three point lead. With 10 seconds remaining, Logyn Ratliff misses a three pointer but Braden Agriesti grabs the board and gets fouled. After making the first free throw, New lex purposely misses the free-throw but is unable to score on the put back.

FINAL: NEW LEXINGTON 44 – MAYSVILLE 46







Other Area Scores:

Boys Basketball:

CROOKSVILLE 61 – PHILO 79

TRI-VALLEY 46 – JOHN GLENN 41

HORIZON SCIENCE ACADEMY 52 – WEST MUSKINGUM 67

Girls Basketball:

SHERIDAN 47 – TRI-VALLEY 36

NEW LEXINGTON 60 – COSHOCTON 26

WEST MUSKINGUM 33 – MORGAN 39

MAYSVILLE 71 – JOHN GLENN 50

MEADOWBROOK 41 – CROOKSVILLE 54

RIVER VIEW 27 – PHILO 56

ZANESVILLE 43 – LICKING HEIGHTS 42