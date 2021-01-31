Maysville outlasts New Lexington in battle of the Panthers

Local Sports Sports Stories
Paul Murray68

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A very good basketball game down in Maysville tonight, the Panthers taking on fellow panthers New Lexington. 

Things were back and forth the entire game, New Lex would lead 23 to 17 at halftime.

The last minutes were very dramatic. Hayden Jarret made a layup with 60 seconds remaining to give Maysville a three point lead. With 10 seconds remaining, Logyn Ratliff misses a three pointer but Braden Agriesti grabs the board and gets fouled. After making the first free throw, New lex purposely misses the free-throw but is unable to score on the put back. 

FINAL: NEW LEXINGTON 44 – MAYSVILLE 46



Other Area Scores:

Boys Basketball:

CROOKSVILLE 61 – PHILO 79

TRI-VALLEY 46 – JOHN GLENN 41

HORIZON SCIENCE ACADEMY 52 – WEST MUSKINGUM 67

Girls Basketball:

SHERIDAN 47 – TRI-VALLEY 36

NEW LEXINGTON 60 – COSHOCTON 26

WEST MUSKINGUM 33 – MORGAN 39

MAYSVILLE 71 – JOHN GLENN 50

MEADOWBROOK 41 – CROOKSVILLE 54

RIVER VIEW 27 – PHILO 56

ZANESVILLE 43 – LICKING HEIGHTS 42

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Paul Murray
Paul Murray
Paul Murray is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Canton, OH, he graduated from Glenoak Highschool in 2016. Paul attended Ashland University where he majored in Digital Media Journalism and competed for the track and field team. During his time at Ashland he served as a News and Sports anchor, News director, and play-by-play commentator for soccer, football, and basketball. In track, Paul was a 3x All-American in the 4x400 meter relay and a part of two National Champion teams. He is currently a bit out of shape, but will gladly accept the challenge of anyone who wants to race. Paul is also a member of the Ohio Army National Guard in the 148th Infantry Regiment based out of Tiffin, OH. If you have any sports news, stats, or information please feel free to reach out to him by emailing pmurray@whizmediagroup.com or on twitter @paulmurrayy.

Related Posts

McCall carries CSU Bakersfield past CSU Fullerton 83-73

Associated Press

Lady Generals sweep Scotties; close in on division title

Whiz Staff

Patricia Rooney, wife of late Steelers chairman, dead at 88

Associated Press