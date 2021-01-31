How HS ranked Teams Fared

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (19-0) beat St. Ursula Aca., 96-56, beat Seton 84-31, beat Purcell Marion 62-28.

2. Mason (14-0) beat Sycamore 46-27, beat Hamilton 61-26, vs. Lakota East, Monday.

3. Tol. Notre Dame (7-1) did not play.

4. Newark (18-1) beat Westerville North 61-19, beat Reynoldsburg 46-41.

5. Huber Hts. Wayne (12-1) lost to Centerville 66-64, beat Springboro 72-39.

6. Bellbrook (16-2) beat Brookville 64-24, beat Oakwood 65-43.

7. Centerville (14-2) beat Huber Hts. Wayne 66-64.

(tie) Sylvania Northview (13-2) lost to Napoleon 39-24, beat Springfield 62-30, beat Lake 67-44, vs. Bowling Green, Monday.

9. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (13-1) beat Lakewood 50-29, lost to Granville 42-28.

10. Reynoldsburg (9-4) beat Westerville South 76-54, lost to Newark 46-41.

1. Thornville Sheridan (15-1) beat Morgan 55-21, beat Crooksville 79-35, beat Tri-Valley 47-36

2. Napoleon (15-1) beat Sylvania Northview 39-24, beat Anthony Wayne 60-30, beat Berlin Highland 49-44.

3. Granville (18-1) beat Utica 64-17, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42-28.

4. McArthur Vinton County (18-1) beat River Valley 63-34, beat Wellston 68-41.

5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (15-0) beat Troy 47-35, beat Sidney 37-20, vs. Stebbins, Monday.

6. Lima Bath (17-2) beat Wapakoneta 41-24.

7. Alliance Marlington (15-2) beat Canton South 53-19, beat Sandy Valley 54-23.

8. Poland Seminary (15-1) did not report.

9. Shaker Hts. Laurel (13-3) beat Westlake 84-36.

10. Circleville (11-2) beat Hamilton 60-19.

1. Berlin Hiland (16-0) beat Indian Valley 83-32.

2. Cardington-Lincoln (15-0) beat Ridgemont 73-30, beat Centerburg 53-38.

3. W. Liberty-45-1) beat Tiffin Columbian 46-24, beat Edison 47-27.

5. Beverly Ft. Frye (14-1) beat Shenandoah 53-21, beat Waterford 48-27, vs. Warren, Monday.

6. Ottawa-Glandorf (17-2) beat Lima Shawnee 58-42, beat Liberty Benton 40-35.

7. Sardinia Eastern (18-2) beat North Adams 44-37.

8. Cin. Purcell Marian (11-2) beat Roger Bacon 44-30, lost to Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 62-28.

9. Albany Alexander (15-3) Marietta 57-51, lost to Sugar Grove Berne Union 49-44, vs Athens, Monday.

10. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (18-1) beat South Point 76-31, beat Huntington 59-55.

1. Ft. Loramie (18-1) beat New Knoxville 42-24, beat Houston 87-19.

2. Minster (12-2) beat St. Mary’s Memorial 55-44, lost to St. Henry 28-16.

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (17-1) beat Harvest Prep 50-32, beat Albany Alexander 49-44.

4. Portsmouth Notre Dame (15-1) beat New Boston Glenwood 63-31.

5. Peebles (12-1) beat Procterville Fairland 62-57.

6. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (15-1) beat Troy Christian 36-20, vs. Dayton Christian, Monday.

7. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (16-1) beat Upper Sandusky 59-33, vs. Wynford, Monday.

8. Cin. Country Day (10-0) did not play.

9. New Madison Tri-Village (14-2) beat Tri-County North 73-20.

10. Newark Cath. (10-1) beat Zanesville 51-37, beat Heath 49-40.