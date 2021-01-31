Fourth quarter surge earns Electrics first win

PHILO, Ohio – Seven hundred twenty eight days.

That’s how long it’s been since the Philo boys have won a game against a Muskingum Valley League opponent, a 51-38 win over Maysville on February 2nd, 2019.

The team has come within a fingertip’s grasp of multiple wins this season, including two losses where the opponent’s go-ahead score occurred with less than five seconds left in overtime.

Saturday night, the Electrics would have another chance to finally end the drought when they welcomed the 4-10 Crooksville Ceramics to the Power Plant for an MVL inter-divisional matchup.

FINAL: CROOKSVILLE 61 – PHILO 79

Other Area Scores:

Boys Basketball:

NEW LEXINGTON 44 – MAYSVILLE 46

TRI-VALLEY 46 – JOHN GLENN 41

HORIZON SCIENCE ACADEMY 52 – WEST MUSKINGUM 67

Girls Basketball:

SHERIDAN 47 – TRI-VALLEY 36

NEW LEXINGTON 60 – COSHOCTON 26

WEST MUSKINGUM 33 – MORGAN 39

MAYSVILLE 71 – JOHN GLENN 50

MEADOWBROOK 41 – CROOKSVILLE 54

RIVER VIEW 27 – PHILO 56

ZANESVILLE 43 – LICKING HEIGHTS 42