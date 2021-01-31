Beverly Man Held on Weapons Violation

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office says a man is being held in jail on a weapons violation. Sheriff Jason Mackie says Friday night his office received a complaint of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Caldwell business. A deputy says he made contact with the driver and observed an open beer in the center console of the vehicle as well as a rifle on the passenger seat. Mackie says a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and the rifle was found to be loaded, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were found and well as suspected methamphetamine. The male suspect was taken to the Sheriff’s Office and interviewed and admitted to smoking meth and consuming alcohol at different times during the day prior to having contact with the deputies. The suspect is being held in the Noble County Jail. His name will be released after formal charges are filed.

