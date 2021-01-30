Zanesville Bar Cited

A Zanesville bar is cited for improper conduct and disorderly activity.

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit visited the Blue Front Cafe on Linden Avenue Friday night around 9:40 p.m. and observed 35 patrons crowded around the bar shoulder-to-shoulder in the main bar area.

Agents also noted there were little to no facial coverings in use by staff or patrons. They said no social distancing measures were in place as patrons stood while consuming alcohol, intermixing with other groups.

Agents said the case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and or suspension or revocation of liquor permits.