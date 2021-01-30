Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 23

Anna 45, Russia 42

Antwerp 44, Montpelier 42

Arcadia 52, New Riegel 45

Ashville Teays Valley 50, Cols. Grandview Hts. 27

Avon 53, Grafton Midview 50

Bainbridge Paint Valley 47, Piketon 32

Bay Village Bay 38, Elyria Cath. 36

Bellbrook 65, Day. Oakwood 43

Bellevue 49, Sandusky Perkins 47

Beloit W. Branch 35, Can. South 25

Bishop Fenwick 60, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 47

Botkins 52, Sidney Fairlawn 21

Brooklyn 68, Richmond Hts. 37

Bryan 62, Bowling Green 9

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 51, Granville Christian 16

Carlisle 41, New Lebanon Dixie 24

Castalia Margaretta 69, Fostoria 36

Chagrin Falls Kenston 49, Eastlake North 39

Chardon 45, Painesville Riverside 41

Chardon NDCL 37, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 30

Cin. Oak Hills 73, Middletown 22

Cin. Sycamore 41, Fairfield 27

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 44, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 43

Conner, Ky. 48, Cin. St. Ursula 46

Crooksville 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 41

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Mentor Lake Cath. 30

Day. Ponitz Tech. 62, Day. Meadowdale 21

Defiance Ayersville 34, Pioneer N. Central 31

Delphos St. John’s 55, Rockford Parkway 48

Delta 46, Liberty Center 35

E. Can. 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 33

Edon 46, Edgerton 24

Elmore Woodmore 73, Fremont St. Joseph 38

Fairview, Ky. 34, Portsmouth Sciotoville 29

Findlay 54, Holland Springfield 36

Fredericktown 72, Galion Northmor 53

Ft. Loramie 87, Houston 19

Garfield Hts. Trinity 57, Rocky River Lutheran W. 43

Gates Mills Hawken 57, Chesterland W. Geauga 49, OT

Geneva 48, Painesville Harvey 39

Germantown Valley View 60, Eaton 29

Granville 42, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28

Greenfield McClain 44, Waverly 23

Greenville 38, Fairborn 37

Harrod Allen E. 42, Perry 39

Haviland Wayne Trace 43, Miller City 31

Hebron Lakewood 64, Utica 28

Huron 40, Lakeside Danbury 36

Independence 37, Cuyahoga Hts. 31

Kalida 66, Pandora-Gilboa 26

Kettering Alter 31, Beavercreek 27

Lakewood 43, Medina Buckeye 32

Leetonia 41, Vienna Mathews 38

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 60, Cin. Princeton 51

Lima Shawnee 48, Coldwater 42

Lodi Cloverleaf 45, Ashland 41

Lorain Clearview 41, LaGrange Keystone 31

Lyndhurst Brush 71, Mayfield 27

Malvern 33, Lore City Buckeye Trail 12

Mansfield Sr. 44, Madison 42

Mason 61, Hamilton 26

Massillon Tuslaw 46, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45

McArthur Vinton County 63, Bidwell River Valley 34

McConnelsville Morgan 39, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33

Metamora Evergreen 56, W. Unity Hilltop 44

Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Mt. Vernon 21

Minerva 72, Alliance 42

Napoleon 49, Berlin Hiland 44

New Bremen 57, Celina 39

Newark Cath. 49, Heath 40

Oak Harbor 46, Monroeville 37

Ontario 57, Bellville Clear Fork 52

Ottawa-Glandorf 40, Findlay Liberty-Benton 35

Parma Padua 62, Cle. VASJ 51

Paulding 73, Continental 39

Peebles 62, Proctorville Fairland 57

Pickerington Cent. 60, Cols. Africentric 45

Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, New Boston Glenwood 31

Richmond Edison 59, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55

Richwood N. Union 67, Marion Elgin 31

Rocky River 57, Parma Hts. Holy Name 36

Russell, Ky. 68, Wheelersburg 52

Salem 53, Carrollton 35

Salineville Southern 51, Bridgeport 22

Sidney Lehman 51, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37

Spencerville 47, Elida 25

Stow-Munroe Falls 57, Twinsburg 27

Streetsboro 48, Ravenna 38

Stryker 31, Gorham Fayette 27

Sugar Grove Berne Union 49, Albany Alexander 44

Sunbury Big Walnut 48, Canal Winchester 31

Thornville Sheridan 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 36

Tiffin Calvert 52, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26

Tipp City Bethel 41, Newton Local 25

Tipp City Tippecanoe 37, Sidney 20

Tol. Christian 70, Tol. Ottawa Hills 40

Trotwood-Madison 41, Casstown Miami E. 25

Troy Christian 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47, Strasburg-Franklin 42, OT

Versailles 51, Jackson Center 38

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. Colerain 36

Wapakoneta 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 23

Warrensville Hts. 79, Shaker Hts. 37

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Chillicothe Unioto 44

Wauseon 40, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 23

Williamsburg 67, Blanchester 42

Willoughby S. 51, Madison 44

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, St. Clairsville 36

Zanesville 43, Pataskala Licking Hts. 42

Zanesville Maysville 71, New Concord John Glenn 50

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 68, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookfield vs. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton, ccd.

Carey vs. Kenton, ppd.

Hanoverton United vs. Columbiana Crestview, ccd.

Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd.

Mogadore Field vs. Akr. Ellet, ccd.

Reading vs. Cin. Madeira, ccd.

Spring. NE vs. N. Lewisburg Triad, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/