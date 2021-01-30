Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 76, Casstown Miami E. 67

Arcadia 31, Mansfield Temple Christian 17

Arlington 47, Dola Hardin Northern 44

Ashville Teays Valley 58, Amanda-Clearcreek 51

Attica Seneca E. 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 62, N. Lewisburg Triad 57

Bishop Hartley 62, Cols. Marion-Franklin 45

Blanchester 53, Williamsburg 50

Botkins 68, Sidney Fairlawn 37

Cin. Hughes 67, Batavia 59

Coldwater 64, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61

Convoy Crestview 70, Hicksville 45

Copley 77, Amherst Steele 64

Cory-Rawson 46, Harrod Allen E. 37

Day. Chaminade Julienne 66, Kettering Alter 65

Day. Northridge 60, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39

DeGraff Riverside 54, Houston 46

Defiance 58, Napoleon 46

Delaware Buckeye Valley 54, Cols. Independence 35

E. Liverpool 93, Richmond Edison 28

Fairfield 61, Akr. Manchester 30

Franklin 61, Bellbrook 40

Ft. Loramie 42, Maria Stein Marion Local 27

Hillsboro 53, Mt. Orab Western Brown 50

Independence 62, N. Olmsted 41

Ironton 50, Gallipolis Gallia 49, OT

Legacy Christian 61, Yellow Springs 47

Lima Bath 45, Bryan 35

Marietta 83, Stewart Federal Hocking 70

Marion Harding 50, Cols. Centennial 46

Marysville 59, Mt. Vernon 39

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 62, Miller City 44

New Hope Christian 45, Christian Community School 22

Newton Local 59, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 45

Oregon Stritch 77, Kenton 56

Orwell Grand Valley 64, Conneaut 62

Pettisville 43, Defiance Ayersville 40

Philo 79, Crooksville 61

Pickerington Cent. 78, Cols. Africentric 52

Rockford Parkway 62, Bradford 36

Rossford 71, Ottawa-Glandorf 57

Shelby 59, Norwalk 42

Spencerville 55, New Knoxville 42

St. Marys Memorial 67, Versailles 39

Tiffin Calvert 52, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26

Tol. Christian 62, Findlay Liberty-Benton 54

Van Wert 61, Lima Cent. Cath. 57

Waverly 72, Beaver Eastern 24

Wilmington 75, Waynesville 72, OT

Wintersville Indian Creek 66, Bridgeport 61

Zanesville W. Muskingum 67, Tol. Horizon Science 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McArthur Vinton County vs. Reedsville Eastern, ccd.

