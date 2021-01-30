Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 76, Casstown Miami E. 67
Arcadia 31, Mansfield Temple Christian 17
Arlington 47, Dola Hardin Northern 44
Ashville Teays Valley 58, Amanda-Clearcreek 51
Attica Seneca E. 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 62, N. Lewisburg Triad 57
Bishop Hartley 62, Cols. Marion-Franklin 45
Blanchester 53, Williamsburg 50
Botkins 68, Sidney Fairlawn 37
Cin. Hughes 67, Batavia 59
Coldwater 64, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61
Convoy Crestview 70, Hicksville 45
Copley 77, Amherst Steele 64
Cory-Rawson 46, Harrod Allen E. 37
Day. Chaminade Julienne 66, Kettering Alter 65
Day. Northridge 60, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39
DeGraff Riverside 54, Houston 46
Defiance 58, Napoleon 46
Delaware Buckeye Valley 54, Cols. Independence 35
E. Liverpool 93, Richmond Edison 28
Fairfield 61, Akr. Manchester 30
Franklin 61, Bellbrook 40
Ft. Loramie 42, Maria Stein Marion Local 27
Hillsboro 53, Mt. Orab Western Brown 50
Independence 62, N. Olmsted 41
Ironton 50, Gallipolis Gallia 49, OT
Legacy Christian 61, Yellow Springs 47
Lima Bath 45, Bryan 35
Marietta 83, Stewart Federal Hocking 70
Marion Harding 50, Cols. Centennial 46
Marysville 59, Mt. Vernon 39
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 62, Miller City 44
New Hope Christian 45, Christian Community School 22
Newton Local 59, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 45
Oregon Stritch 77, Kenton 56
Orwell Grand Valley 64, Conneaut 62
Pettisville 43, Defiance Ayersville 40
Philo 79, Crooksville 61
Pickerington Cent. 78, Cols. Africentric 52
Rockford Parkway 62, Bradford 36
Rossford 71, Ottawa-Glandorf 57
Shelby 59, Norwalk 42
Spencerville 55, New Knoxville 42
St. Marys Memorial 67, Versailles 39
Tiffin Calvert 52, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26
Tol. Christian 62, Findlay Liberty-Benton 54
Van Wert 61, Lima Cent. Cath. 57
Waverly 72, Beaver Eastern 24
Wilmington 75, Waynesville 72, OT
Wintersville Indian Creek 66, Bridgeport 61
Zanesville W. Muskingum 67, Tol. Horizon Science 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McArthur Vinton County vs. Reedsville Eastern, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/