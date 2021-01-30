Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 48, Scranton Prep 40

Bensalem 43, Central Bucks West 34

Burgettstown 70, Waynesburg Central 53

Camp Hill 81, Annville-Cleona 23

Central Bucks East 62, Upper Dublin 50

Chartiers Valley 73, Montour 57

Elk Lake 59, Blue Ridge 37

Ephrata 51, Twin Valley 47

Great Valley 58, Downingtown East 46

Jeannette 60, Greensburg Salem 33

Jefferson-Morgan 51, McGuffey 49

Lackawanna Trail 53, Forest City 43

Laurel Highlands 56, Ringgold 46

Lourdes Regional 62, Meadowbrook Christian 34

Lower Merion 71, Strath Haven 42

Mars 48, South Allegheny 46

Montoursville 58, Jersey Shore 52

Muncy 54, Line Mountain 38

New Castle 73, Sto-Rox 45

North East 49, Lakeview 38

North Hills 59, Norwin 44

North Penn 52, Neshaminy 48

Northampton 59, Nazareth Area 52

Northwest Area 51, Sullivan County 38

Northwestern 58, Saegertown 43

Palmerton 57, Southern Lehigh 42

Pine-Richland 61, Mount Lebanon 48

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 68, Peters Township 53

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 70, Central Bucks South 47

Salisbury 62, Saucon Valley 33

Seneca Valley 70, Hampton 39

Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 33

Shaler 90, Indiana 50

Slippery Rock 44, Wilmington 39

Susquehanna 53, Mountain View 42

Trinity 52, Bethel Park 51

Troy 61, Wyalusing 49

Tyrone 81, Northumberland Christian 37

Uniontown 71, Southmoreland 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carrick vs. Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Eden Christian vs. Ellwood City, ppd.

Mapletown vs. Geibel Catholic, ppd.

North Allegheny vs. Hempfield, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 79, Penn Wood 60

Beaver Falls 53, Union 34

Benton 27, Columbia-Montour 26

Berks Catholic 50, Conrad Weiser 33

Bishop Shanahan 49, Erie East 41

Camp Hill 39, Annville-Cleona 36

Central Bucks East 46, Pennsbury 32

Chartiers Valley 81, Thomas Jefferson 53

Cumberland Valley 54, Hazleton Area 21

Deer Lakes 56, Keystone Oaks 44

Dubois 54, Eisenhower 35

Ephrata 64, Lebanon 43

Fleetwood 42, Pequea Valley 19

Gateway 56, Canon-McMillan 39

Girard 68, Cochranton 57

Greater Latrobe 48, Kiski Area 16

Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Blacklick Valley 40

Jim Thorpe 74, Tamaqua 41

Lancaster McCaskey 61, York County Tech 54

Laurel 57, Redbank Valley 46

Lincoln Park Charter 51, St. Joseph 16

Lourdes Regional 47, Meadowbrook Christian 24

Loyalsock 57, Penns Valley 24

McKeesport 75, Sto-Rox 30

Merion Mercy 37, Villa Maria 32

Mohawk 50, Butler 30

Montour 54, West Allegheny 29

North Hills 40, Ambridge 31

Palmerton 48, Southern Lehigh 37

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 58, East Pennsboro 23

Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Oakland Catholic 42

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 51, Central Bucks South 40

Pocono Mountain East 40, East Stroudsburg South 30

Quaker Valley 58, Hampton 44

Richland 53, Greater Johnstown 29

Ringgold 41, Laurel Highlands 29

Rochester 78, Bishop Canevin 35

Salisbury 56, Saucon Valley 29

Seton-LaSalle 41, Bethlehem Center 30

Sewickley Academy Panthers 36, Avonworth 23

Sharpsville 51, Wilmington 40

South Fayette 74, South Park 25

Tyrone 79, Northumberland Christian 43

Upper Dublin 37, Central Bucks West 31

Upper Moreland 44, Bensalem 39

Warren 57, Meadville 13

Western Wayne 40, Delaware Valley 34

York Suburban 56, Kennard-Dale 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Canevin vs. Serra Catholic, ppd.

Hempfield Area vs. Allderdice, ppd.

