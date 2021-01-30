Meadowbrook tops New Lex in a full night of MVL basketball

BYESVILLE, OH – New Lexington Panthers and the Meadowbrook Colts competing on the hardwood on Friday night. Both teams came into this matchup with double digit wins, but only came come out tonight victorious.
Meadowbrook gym was at half capacity tonight but it was electric none the less. Things were tied at nine a piece at the end of the first quarter.
Bu then, defense would prevail for the colts and they would enter the half up 24-14.
Meadowbrook would maintain that lead to go on to win.
