Meadowbrook tops New Lex in a full night of MVL basketball

BYESVILLE, OH – New Lexington Panthers and the Meadowbrook Colts competing on the hardwood on Friday night. Both teams came into this matchup with double digit wins, but only came come out tonight victorious.

Meadowbrook gym was at half capacity tonight but it was electric none the less. Things were tied at nine a piece at the end of the first quarter.

Bu then, defense would prevail for the colts and they would enter the half up 24-14.

Meadowbrook would maintain that lead to go on to win.

FINAL:

MEADOWBROOK 48

NEW LEX 33

Other scores around the area.

JOHN GLENN 63

PHILO 41

_________________

MAYSVILLE 55

TRI-VALLEY 52

_________________

SHERIDAN 44

COSHOCTON 33

_________________

GRANVILLE 55

ZANESVILLE 38

_________________

NEW LEX (GIRLS) 57

COSHOCTON 33