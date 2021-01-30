Marseille game off after angry fans march to training ground

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The French league postponed Marseille’s home game against Rennes just three hours before kickoff on Saturday after angry Marseille fans marched to the club’s training complex to protest poor results.

The LFP added in a statement that no new date has been set for the match. But Marseille’s next home game will fall under under close scrutiny since it is against bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain next weekend.

A video posted by local newspaper La Provence earlier Saturday showed a tree burning outside the entrance to La Commanderie, amid reports that fans were throwing flares and trying to force their way in.

Sports daily L’Equipe’s website reported that Marseille’s players were present at the time, and that defender Alvaro Gonzalez was hit on the back by a projectile when he went to speak with supporters. No further details were given.

The latest incident comes nine days after fans turned on the players at Stade Velodrome — around 13 kilometers (8.5 miles) from the training complex — before a home game against Lens, which Marseille lost 1-0.

One of Marseille’s several supporters’ groups managed to write “Vous Etes Degueulasses” (“You Are Disgusting”) in big letters on the seats in what is usually their section of the stadium.

Another banner read “Vous Nous Faites Honte” (“You Bring Shame On Us”), and there were also posters displayed outside the stadium calling club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud a “crook” and urging him to “get lost.”

Marseille is the only French side to have won the Champions League, in 1993, but the southern seaport club arguably has the most volatile and demanding fans in France.

The team has lost its last four games in all competitions.

In a separate incident Saturday, local newspaper Le Progres showed a video of Saint-Etienne fans interrupting a training session. The paper said more than 200 fans walked onto the grounds and talks were held with players in a calm atmosphere.

Saint-Etienne is languishing in 16th place ahead of Sunday’s lunchtime trip to Nice.

