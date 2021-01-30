Kyrou leads Blues’ quick start in 6-1 rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored two of the Blues’ three goals in the opening 2:06, and St. Louis cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Zach Sanford also scored during the three fastest goals to open a game in Blues history. The flurry also was the fifth-fastest three goals to begin a game in NHL history, and the fastest since December 1987.

David Perron, Kyle Clifford and Vince Dunn scored later as the Blues won back-to-back games for the first time this season. They hadn’t played in four days after their game at Vegas on Thursday night was postponed.

Max Jones scored for Anaheim, which has lost two straight. The Ducks have scored just 15 goals in nine games this season.

Jordan Binnington stopped 23 shots for St. Louis against the NHL’s lowest-scoring team in goals per game.

Kyrou, a 22-year-old Canadian forward in his third NHL season, finished with his first career three-point game after notching his first multi-goal game in the opening minutes.

After scoring just five goals in his first 44 games over two seasons, Kyrou has five more in eight games this season.

He scored 20 seconds after the opening faceoff, and after Sanford added his goal inside the opening minute, Kyrou made it 3-0 and chased John Gibson with a breakaway goal.

Gibson skated swiftly to the bench and up the tunnel after Kyrou scored his second goal with minimal defensive resistance. The goalie has been the Ducks’ best player again this season, posting two shutouts even while his teammates scored only 12 goals in their first seven games.

After Gibson gave up three goals on six shots, Ryan Miller made 21 saves.

Jones got his first goal of the season late in the first period.

SPEED KILLS

Washington set the NHL record for the fastest three goals to open a game on Dec. 19, 1986, doing it in 1:21. The Blues’ opening flurry in Anaheim was the league’s quickest since Detroit scored thrice in the opening 1:48 on Dec. 4, 1987.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Sunday.

___

