Hyland scores 24 to lift VCU past La Salle 73-62

Sports
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland had 24 points as VCU got past La Salle 73-62 on Saturday.

Hyland made 11 of 12 from the free throw line.

Hason Ward had 13 points and 10 rebounds for VCU (12-4, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Vince Williams Jr. added 11 points. Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds.

Sherif Kenney scored a career-high 20 points for the Explorers (7-10, 4-6). Jhamir Brickus added 12 points. Jack Clark had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

