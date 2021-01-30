BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 47, Upper Dublin 38

Albert Gallatin 76, West Mifflin 22

Aliquippa 59, Hopewell 48

Aliquippa def. Avonworth, forfeit

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 55, Keystone 48

Archbishop Prendergast 70, Devon Prep 55

Archbishop Wood 80, Conwell Egan 43

Bedford 65, Richland 43

Belle Vernon 65, Southmoreland 25

Bensalem 61, Pennsbury 54

Bishop Canevin 68, West Greene 36

Bishop McCort 46, North Star 28

Blackhawk 73, Ringgold 43

Blue Mountain 62, North Schuylkill 48

Blue Ridge 76, Montrose 48

Brandywine Heights 65, Kutztown 63

Brentwood 55, Washington 54

Burgettstown 63, Sto-Rox 55

California 53, Frazier 43

Carmichaels 60, Bentworth 37

Central Bucks East 60, Pennridge 47

Central Bucks South 65, Souderton 41

Central Columbia 63, Ferndale 44

Central Dauphin 60, State College 36

Central Mountain 66, Selinsgrove 50

Central York 92, South Western 58

Charleroi 75, Waynesburg Central 45

Chartiers Valley 84, Trinity 53

Cheltenham 64, William Tennent 36

Clairton 48, Serra Catholic 43

Cochranton 71, Youngsville 42

Council Rock North 53, Harry S. Truman 47

Crestwood 42, Holy Redeemer 41

Cumberland Valley 71, Central Dauphin East 55

Deer Lakes 56, Hampton 47

Delaware Valley 57, Western Wayne 22

Delone 45, Fairfield 42

Derry 64, Knoch 61

East Allegheny 64, Valley 25

Elizabeth Forward 58, Mount Pleasant 54

Ellwood City 71, Elwood City Riverside 33

Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Erie McDowell 38

Erie First Christian Academy 62, Conneaut, Ohio 39

Fairview 52, Conneaut Area 20

Fox Chapel 76, Peters Township 49

Freeport 54, Burrell 47

Geibel Catholic 66, Propel Montour High School 22

Governor Mifflin 43, Berks Catholic 41

Greater Johnstown 69, Bishop Guilfoyle 57

Greensburg Central Catholic 82, Winchester Thurston 55

Hanover 46, Bermudian Springs 41

Harbor Creek 48, Oil City 32

Harrisburg 75, Carlisle 64

Hazleton Area 43, Pittston Area 41

Hempfield Area 49, Norwin 34

High Point 63, Lancaster Christian 38

Highlands 43, Armstrong 36

Homer-Center 59, Purchase Line 48

Jeannette 66, Propel Braddock Hills 46

Kiski Area 45, Gateway 42

Lake-Lehman 49, Wyoming Area 42

Lancaster Country Day 62, Berks Christian 28

Lancaster Mennonite 62, Annville-Cleona 38

Laurel 74, Mohawk 37

Laurel Highlands 73, Thomas Jefferson 60

Leechburg 84, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 76

Lincoln Park Charter 83, Ambridge 51

Littlestown 60, York County Tech 32

Lourdes Regional 53, Mahanoy Area 47

Manheim Township 55, Lebanon 43

Mapletown 58, Avella 53

Marion Center 65, Indiana 32

McGuffey 55, Bethlehem Center 48

Mercyhurst Prep 59, Northwestern 19

Meyersdale 69, Turkeyfoot Valley 66

Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 55

Montgomery 62, Bucktail 26

Montour 40, Central Valley 38

Mount Lebanon 54, Canon-McMillan 51

Neighborhood Academy 52, Eden Christian 25

Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 35

New Castle 71, Moon 48

New Hope-Solebury 51, Springfield Montco 44

North Allegheny 78, Seneca Valley 77

North Hills 72, Butler 68

North Penn 65, Central Bucks West 50

Northwestern Lehigh 58, Northern Lehigh 41

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 81, South Side 37

Palmerton 68, Catasauqua 64

Penn-Trafford 46, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42

Penns Manor 73, Saltsburg 45

Penns Valley 40, Mifflin County 37

Perkiomen Valley 50, Owen J Roberts 47

Phoenixville 66, Upper Perkiomen 33

Pine-Richland 62, Bethel Park 43

Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Baldwin 40

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Quakertown 42

Port Allegany 51, Johnsonburg 21

Portage Area 59, Blacklick Valley 33

Pottsville 58, Panther Valley 32

Pottsville Nativity 61, Weatherly 33

Red Lion 48, Dallastown Area 27

Rochester 51, Western Beaver County 45

Saegertown 69, Maplewood 47

Schuylkill Valley 66, Hamburg 36

Seneca 51, Girard 49

Seton-LaSalle 52, New Brighton 42

Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, Riverview 30

Shady Side Academy 56, Apollo-Ridge 45

Shaler 69, Plum 53

Shippensburg 70, Greencastle Antrim 50

South Park 78, Yough 69

Springdale 51, Shenango 48

St. Joseph 62, Propel Andrew Street 55

St. Marys 38, Bradford 35

Twin Valley 34, Daniel Boone 30

Tyrone 62, Clearfield 35

Union City 70, Iroquois 60

United 53, Westmont Hilltop 50

Upper Moreland 57, Lower Moreland 44

Warwick 76, Ephrata 31

West Allegheny 59, South Fayette 56

West Lawn Wilson 75, Reading 61

Wilkes-Barre Area 54, Philadelphia MC&S 52

Wissahickon 60, Hatboro-Horsham 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baldwin vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Boyertown vs. Methacton, ppd.

Franklin Regional vs. Penn Hills, ppd.

Peters Township vs. Bethel Park, ppd.

South Allegheny vs. Steel Valley, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 52, Chambersburg 23

Archbishop Wood 63, Archbishop Carroll 41

Athens 56, Cowanesque Valley 13

Bangor 53, Northern Lehigh 26

Big Spring 45, Northern York 34

Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Greater Johnstown 36

Cambria Heights 48, Westmont Hilltop 36

Carlisle 48, Harrisburg 40

Cedar Crest 52, Hempfield 44

Central Bucks East 44, Pennridge 29

Central Bucks West 40, North Penn 38

Central Mountain 61, Jersey Shore 18

Dallastown Area 38, Red Lion 29

Danville 44, Lewisburg 29

Dunmore 62, Riverside 53

Eastern York 61, Gettysburg 27

Elk Lake 59, Blue Ridge 19

Ephrata 37, Warwick 25

Forest Hills 66, Chestnut Ridge 19

Franklin 43, Conneaut Area 41

Freeport 64, Valley 25

Greenville 55, Wilmington 12

Halifax 45, Juniata 26

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 58, Camp Hill 41

Hatboro-Horsham 49, Wissahickon 39

Honesdale 45, West Scranton 32

Lackawanna Trail 47, Forest City 24

Lakeview 64, Sharon 26

Lancaster Mennonite 62, Annville-Cleona 38

Leechburg 41, Propel Andrew Street 30

Lincoln Park Charter 59, Washington 44

Loyalsock 63, Mount Carmel 35

Mechanicsburg 44, Palmyra 40

Mercer 47, Reynolds 30

Mercyhurst Prep 71, Iroquois 20

Methacton 74, Boyertown 24

Mifflin County 55, Hershey 50

Millersburg 39, Newport 26

North Allegheny 57, Norwin 41

Oil City 27, Sheffield 26

Old Forge 57, Mid Valley 35

Owen J Roberts 36, Perkiomen Valley 22

Palmerton 65, Catasauqua 24

Pennsbury 47, Bensalem 37

Peters Township 50, Penn Hills 42

Scranton Holy Cross 76, Lakeland 44

Scranton Prep 53, Abington Heights 33

Sharpsville 75, Titusville 12

Southern Columbia 60, Milton 31

Susquehanna Township 44, Mountain View 38

Uniontown 50, Frazier 47

United 57, Berlin-Brothersvalley 25

Upper Dauphin 39, Greenwood 31

Upper Dublin 49, Abington 38

Upper St. Clair 43, Canon-McMillan 31

Valley View 28, Delaware Valley 11

Wellsboro 53, Williamson 33

West Branch 42, Harmony 32

West Greene 64, California 34

West Middlesex 55, Farrell 37

West Mifflin 65, Ligonier Valley 21

Western Wayne 56, North Pocono 46

York County Tech 64, Littlestown 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Canton vs. Wyalusing, ppd.

Council Rock North vs. Harry S. Truman, ppd.

Kane Area vs. Johnsonburg, ppd.

Lancaster McCaskey vs. Penn Manor, ppd.

Norristown vs. Spring-Ford, ppd.

Pope John Paul II vs. Upper Merion, ppd.

Pottstown vs. Pottsgrove, ppd.

Warrior Run vs. Muncy, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/