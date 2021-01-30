BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 47, Upper Dublin 38
Albert Gallatin 76, West Mifflin 22
Aliquippa 59, Hopewell 48
Aliquippa def. Avonworth, forfeit
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 55, Keystone 48
Archbishop Prendergast 70, Devon Prep 55
Archbishop Wood 80, Conwell Egan 43
Bedford 65, Richland 43
Belle Vernon 65, Southmoreland 25
Bensalem 61, Pennsbury 54
Bishop Canevin 68, West Greene 36
Bishop McCort 46, North Star 28
Blackhawk 73, Ringgold 43
Blue Mountain 62, North Schuylkill 48
Blue Ridge 76, Montrose 48
Brandywine Heights 65, Kutztown 63
Brentwood 55, Washington 54
Burgettstown 63, Sto-Rox 55
California 53, Frazier 43
Carmichaels 60, Bentworth 37
Central Bucks East 60, Pennridge 47
Central Bucks South 65, Souderton 41
Central Columbia 63, Ferndale 44
Central Dauphin 60, State College 36
Central Mountain 66, Selinsgrove 50
Central York 92, South Western 58
Charleroi 75, Waynesburg Central 45
Chartiers Valley 84, Trinity 53
Cheltenham 64, William Tennent 36
Clairton 48, Serra Catholic 43
Cochranton 71, Youngsville 42
Council Rock North 53, Harry S. Truman 47
Crestwood 42, Holy Redeemer 41
Cumberland Valley 71, Central Dauphin East 55
Deer Lakes 56, Hampton 47
Delaware Valley 57, Western Wayne 22
Delone 45, Fairfield 42
Derry 64, Knoch 61
East Allegheny 64, Valley 25
Elizabeth Forward 58, Mount Pleasant 54
Ellwood City 71, Elwood City Riverside 33
Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Erie McDowell 38
Erie First Christian Academy 62, Conneaut, Ohio 39
Fairview 52, Conneaut Area 20
Fox Chapel 76, Peters Township 49
Freeport 54, Burrell 47
Geibel Catholic 66, Propel Montour High School 22
Governor Mifflin 43, Berks Catholic 41
Greater Johnstown 69, Bishop Guilfoyle 57
Greensburg Central Catholic 82, Winchester Thurston 55
Hanover 46, Bermudian Springs 41
Harbor Creek 48, Oil City 32
Harrisburg 75, Carlisle 64
Hazleton Area 43, Pittston Area 41
Hempfield Area 49, Norwin 34
High Point 63, Lancaster Christian 38
Highlands 43, Armstrong 36
Homer-Center 59, Purchase Line 48
Jeannette 66, Propel Braddock Hills 46
Kiski Area 45, Gateway 42
Lake-Lehman 49, Wyoming Area 42
Lancaster Country Day 62, Berks Christian 28
Lancaster Mennonite 62, Annville-Cleona 38
Laurel 74, Mohawk 37
Laurel Highlands 73, Thomas Jefferson 60
Leechburg 84, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 76
Lincoln Park Charter 83, Ambridge 51
Littlestown 60, York County Tech 32
Lourdes Regional 53, Mahanoy Area 47
Manheim Township 55, Lebanon 43
Mapletown 58, Avella 53
Marion Center 65, Indiana 32
McGuffey 55, Bethlehem Center 48
Mercyhurst Prep 59, Northwestern 19
Meyersdale 69, Turkeyfoot Valley 66
Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 55
Montgomery 62, Bucktail 26
Montour 40, Central Valley 38
Mount Lebanon 54, Canon-McMillan 51
Neighborhood Academy 52, Eden Christian 25
Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 35
New Castle 71, Moon 48
New Hope-Solebury 51, Springfield Montco 44
North Allegheny 78, Seneca Valley 77
North Hills 72, Butler 68
North Penn 65, Central Bucks West 50
Northwestern Lehigh 58, Northern Lehigh 41
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 81, South Side 37
Palmerton 68, Catasauqua 64
Penn-Trafford 46, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42
Penns Manor 73, Saltsburg 45
Penns Valley 40, Mifflin County 37
Perkiomen Valley 50, Owen J Roberts 47
Phoenixville 66, Upper Perkiomen 33
Pine-Richland 62, Bethel Park 43
Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Baldwin 40
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Quakertown 42
Port Allegany 51, Johnsonburg 21
Portage Area 59, Blacklick Valley 33
Pottsville 58, Panther Valley 32
Pottsville Nativity 61, Weatherly 33
Red Lion 48, Dallastown Area 27
Rochester 51, Western Beaver County 45
Saegertown 69, Maplewood 47
Schuylkill Valley 66, Hamburg 36
Seneca 51, Girard 49
Seton-LaSalle 52, New Brighton 42
Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, Riverview 30
Shady Side Academy 56, Apollo-Ridge 45
Shaler 69, Plum 53
Shippensburg 70, Greencastle Antrim 50
South Park 78, Yough 69
Springdale 51, Shenango 48
St. Joseph 62, Propel Andrew Street 55
St. Marys 38, Bradford 35
Twin Valley 34, Daniel Boone 30
Tyrone 62, Clearfield 35
Union City 70, Iroquois 60
United 53, Westmont Hilltop 50
Upper Moreland 57, Lower Moreland 44
Warwick 76, Ephrata 31
West Allegheny 59, South Fayette 56
West Lawn Wilson 75, Reading 61
Wilkes-Barre Area 54, Philadelphia MC&S 52
Wissahickon 60, Hatboro-Horsham 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwin vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Boyertown vs. Methacton, ppd.
Franklin Regional vs. Penn Hills, ppd.
Peters Township vs. Bethel Park, ppd.
South Allegheny vs. Steel Valley, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 52, Chambersburg 23
Archbishop Wood 63, Archbishop Carroll 41
Athens 56, Cowanesque Valley 13
Bangor 53, Northern Lehigh 26
Big Spring 45, Northern York 34
Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Greater Johnstown 36
Cambria Heights 48, Westmont Hilltop 36
Carlisle 48, Harrisburg 40
Cedar Crest 52, Hempfield 44
Central Bucks East 44, Pennridge 29
Central Bucks West 40, North Penn 38
Central Mountain 61, Jersey Shore 18
Dallastown Area 38, Red Lion 29
Danville 44, Lewisburg 29
Dunmore 62, Riverside 53
Eastern York 61, Gettysburg 27
Elk Lake 59, Blue Ridge 19
Ephrata 37, Warwick 25
Forest Hills 66, Chestnut Ridge 19
Franklin 43, Conneaut Area 41
Freeport 64, Valley 25
Greenville 55, Wilmington 12
Halifax 45, Juniata 26
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 58, Camp Hill 41
Hatboro-Horsham 49, Wissahickon 39
Honesdale 45, West Scranton 32
Lackawanna Trail 47, Forest City 24
Lakeview 64, Sharon 26
Lancaster Mennonite 62, Annville-Cleona 38
Leechburg 41, Propel Andrew Street 30
Lincoln Park Charter 59, Washington 44
Loyalsock 63, Mount Carmel 35
Mechanicsburg 44, Palmyra 40
Mercer 47, Reynolds 30
Mercyhurst Prep 71, Iroquois 20
Methacton 74, Boyertown 24
Mifflin County 55, Hershey 50
Millersburg 39, Newport 26
North Allegheny 57, Norwin 41
Oil City 27, Sheffield 26
Old Forge 57, Mid Valley 35
Owen J Roberts 36, Perkiomen Valley 22
Palmerton 65, Catasauqua 24
Pennsbury 47, Bensalem 37
Peters Township 50, Penn Hills 42
Scranton Holy Cross 76, Lakeland 44
Scranton Prep 53, Abington Heights 33
Sharpsville 75, Titusville 12
Southern Columbia 60, Milton 31
Susquehanna Township 44, Mountain View 38
Uniontown 50, Frazier 47
United 57, Berlin-Brothersvalley 25
Upper Dauphin 39, Greenwood 31
Upper Dublin 49, Abington 38
Upper St. Clair 43, Canon-McMillan 31
Valley View 28, Delaware Valley 11
Wellsboro 53, Williamson 33
West Branch 42, Harmony 32
West Greene 64, California 34
West Middlesex 55, Farrell 37
West Mifflin 65, Ligonier Valley 21
Western Wayne 56, North Pocono 46
York County Tech 64, Littlestown 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canton vs. Wyalusing, ppd.
Council Rock North vs. Harry S. Truman, ppd.
Kane Area vs. Johnsonburg, ppd.
Lancaster McCaskey vs. Penn Manor, ppd.
Norristown vs. Spring-Ford, ppd.
Pope John Paul II vs. Upper Merion, ppd.
Pottstown vs. Pottsgrove, ppd.
Warrior Run vs. Muncy, ppd.
