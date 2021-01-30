FIU looks to end streak vs Charlotte

Florida International (8-9, 2-7) vs. Charlotte (8-7, 4-3)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to extend Florida International’s conference losing streak to seven games. Florida International’s last CUSA win came against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 68-55 on Jan. 8. Charlotte is coming off a 63-55 overtime home win against Florida International in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have collectively scored 41 percent of Charlotte’s points this season. For Florida International, Tevin Brewer, Radshad Davis, Dimon Carrigan and Eric Lovett have collectively accounted for 43 percent of all Florida International scoring.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have given up just 75.4 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 79.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Antonio Daye, Jr. has connected on 32.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida International is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 8-4 when scoring at least 66.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida International is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.2 percent or less. The Panthers are 3-9 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Florida International offense has averaged 74.9 possessions per game, the 19th-most in Division I. Charlotte has not been as uptempo as the Panthers and is averaging only 65.9 possessions per game (ranked 321st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com