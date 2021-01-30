COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at New Muskingum Valley Health Center in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, OH – While the Muskingum Valley Health Centers facility in Cambridge just opened on Monday, they have already begun administering COVID-19 vaccinations at the new location.

Muskingum Valley Health Centers is an Ohio Department of Health approved COVID-19 vaccine provider. The locations in Muskingum, Guernsey, Coshocton, and Morgan counties all receive an allotted amount of vaccines each week.

“So we have been successful in being able to utilize the vaccine for these patients over the last two weeks. And we’re administering those vaccines really within 48-72 hours we’re completed with that process. So we’re really working hard to make sure that we provide an efficient process for patients to receive the vaccine and so far that’s been extremely successful,” Muskingum Valley Health Centers CEO Dan Atkinson said.

So far Muskingum Valley Health Services has received 1,400 vaccines from the state which covered the first two weeks of Phase 1B. MVHC has been notified they will receive 500 vaccines for next weeks age group of 70 and older. Atkinson explains their simple vaccination process.

“So any patient 65 years and older can call our number at our call center and actually schedule to have a vaccine for the corresponding week when that will be available… So the process is really designed to be very easy for the patient. It’s a quick registration process, followed by the actual vaccine being administered, and then a 15 minute monitoring process by a nurse to make sure that they have no adverse reaction to the actual vaccine.”

Atkinson also urges the public to be patient with regional vaccine providers. They are working closely with the state to secure additional vaccines when possible to take care of the local community.