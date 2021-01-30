App State, Troy meet in conference play

Appalachian State (12-6, 6-3) vs. Troy (7-9, 2-5)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Appalachian State matches up against Troy. Each team last played this past Friday. Troy beat Appalachian State by nine points at home, while Appalachian State came up short in a 71-62 game at Troy.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Appalachian State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Troy has depended on freshmen. For the Mountaineers, seniors Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Mountaineers points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Duke Miles have combined to score 44 percent of Troy’s points this season.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Trojans have scored 66.4 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 57 per game they managed in non-conference play.TOUGH TO DENY DONOVAN: In 18 appearances this season, Appalachian State’s Donovan Gregory has shot 55.1 percent.

SLIPPING AT 73: Troy is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 7-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Troy has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 53.

DID YOU KNOW: The Appalachian State defense has allowed only 62.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 25th-best mark in the country. The Troy offense has produced just 63.3 points through 16 games (ranked 276th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com