Zanesville Police Investigate Possible Discovery of Body at Chaps Run Park

The Zanesville Police Department has been called to Chaps Run Park to investigate the possible discovery of a body. Chief Tony Coury says a passerby alerted police to the location. Police have called in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification to help with the case. Police say it’s possible it could be the remains of one of two missing persons, but that is not confirmed. The park is located in the 1200 block of Ridge Avenue. The incident remains under investigation.

