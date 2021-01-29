You can help pizza restaurants who are facing hardships from COVID-19.

S. ZANESVILLE – Maxwell’s Pizza is participating in the pizza with a purpose campaign. $1 from every pepperoni pizza sold will be donated to the Ohio Restaurant Relief Fund to help employees who have been negatively affected from the pandemic.

“We decided to join it because why not? It’s a great cause. COVID has obviously affected so many people this year; especially the restaurant industry. You know, I think we’ve kind of been cut at the legs a little bit so we decided to do this for support,” Maxwell’s Owner Cas Maxwell said.

Other local restaurants like the Barn, Adornetto’s, Over the Moon Pizza, and the Original Pizza Place are also participating. Maxwell’s has faced challenges from COVID-19.

“I think the biggest thing is dine-in. Luckily, in South Zanesville, we’re lucky that it’s mostly carry-out so we haven’t been affected too much but from McConnelsville, we can’t have full capacity seating so it’s been tough to… you know, the servers aren’t making as much as they should and everybody knows servers make that server wage so they’re relying on tips and when you got fifty percent capacity its hard for them to do that,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell encourages any restaurant whether they serve pizza or not to help with the cause.