Tornadoes blow past Raiders in second half; Sheridan and New Lex win big

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – We’re entering the final few weeks of the basketball season, and every division in the Muskingum Valley League is still up for grabs.

In the girls Small School division, New Lexington remains undefeated atop the rankings, with Morgan and West Muskingum sporting a single loss each (both to the aforementioned Panthers). Those two teams met tonight, with the winner keeping their shot at the title alive. With the loser falling two games behind New Lexington, the Small School division title just may become out of reach.

FINAL: MORGAN 28 – WEST MUSKINGUM 41

Other area scores:

Girls basketball:

SHERIDAN 79 – CROOKSVILLE 35

NEW LEXINGTON 52 – ZANESVILLE 36