Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 69, Hatboro-Horsham 35

Abington Heights 40, Wallenpaupack 28

Altoona 66, Hollidaysburg 60

Bloomsburg 60, Millville 28

Blue Mountain Christian 50, Red Lion Christian 28

Calvary Christian 47, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 36

Chester 74, Penn Wood 56

Coatesville 54, Downingtown East 41

Conrad Weiser 50, Daniel Boone 39

Coudersport 56, Johnsonburg 48

Dallas 23, Lake-Lehman 17

Donegal 46, ELCO 45

Elk Lake 53, Forest City 15

Farrell 48, Reynolds 36

Ferndale 68, Harmony 57

Fleetwood 56, Twin Valley 49

Fort Cherry 47, Chartiers-Houston 33

Franklin 59, Greenville 57

Garden Spot 54, Cocalico 53, OT

Garnet Valley 55, Ridley 45

Geibel Catholic 61, West Greene 36

Grove City 50, Wilmington 33

Haverford 55, Conestoga 43

Hickory 61, Sharpsville 48

Jenkintown 55, Abington Friends 47

Jersey Shore 55, Bellefonte 50

Kennedy Catholic 78, Lakeview 50

Lower Merion 63, Upper Darby 48

Mercer 56, Jamestown 45

Millersburg 70, Newport 38

Muncy 55, Meadowbrook Christian 40

Neshaminy 68, Council Rock South 45

Neumann 64, Sullivan County 52

North Penn/Liberty 87, Williamson 38

North Pocono 68, Honesdale 35

North Star 58, Conemaugh Valley 56

Northampton 62, Easton 56

Northern Lebanon 47, Hamburg 34

Northgate 70, Avella 50

Octorara 69, Lancaster Catholic 41

Penncrest 48, Radnor 36

Plumstead Christian 61, Upper Bucks Christian School 46

Rustin 58, Kennett 50

Saucon Valley 57, Catasauqua 47

Sayre Area 70, Towanda 40

Scranton 54, Valley View 44

Scranton Holy Cross 52, Mid Valley 50

Scranton Prep 59, West Scranton 56

Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, Aliquippa 36

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 78, Turkeyfoot Valley 73

Sheffield 63, Eisenhower 43

Susquehanna Township 54, Lackawanna Trail 47

The Christian Academy 55, Coventry Christian 53

Unionville 39, Great Valley 31

Veritas Academy 63, Salem Christian 29

Wellsboro 52, Wyalusing 44

West Allegheny 72, Hopewell 48

West Middlesex 71, Commodore Perry 16

Western Beaver 59, South Side 47

Wissahickon 53, Souderton 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 71, Ringgold 32

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 54, St. Joseph 37

Armstrong 41, Kiski Area 25

Avonworth 36, East Allegheny 23

Beaver Area 61, Blackhawk 44

Berlin-Brothersvalley 40, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 32

Bethel Park 43, South Fayette 32

Brentwood 61, Brownsville 25

Burgettstown 56, Sto-Rox 35

Butler 48, Penn-Trafford 27

Calvary Christian 29, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 16

Cambridge Springs 38, Youngsville 5

Carlynton 61, Northgate 30

Central Mountain 73, Bald Eagle Area 38

Chartiers Valley 78, Oakland Catholic 52

Clairton 44, Riverview 22

Cocalico 48, Garden Spot 41

Cochranton 66, Union City 40

Coudersport 43, Cameron County 38, OT

Dubois Central Catholic 52, Sheffield 41

Dunmore 71, Carbondale 37

Easton 48, Northampton 30

Eden Christian 59, Union Area 31

Elizabeth Forward 56, Mount Pleasant 34

Erie East 57, Avon Grove 34

Erie McDowell 85, Meadville 31

Fairview 41, Northwestern 33

Ferndale 50, Harmony 43

Fort Cherry 30, Chartiers-Houston 24

Fox Chapel 48, Plum 40

Freedom Area 56, Elwood City Riverside 21

Freeport 40, Burrell 33

Girard 46, North East 40

Governor Mifflin 43, Berks Catholic 31

Greensburg Central Catholic 54, Springdale 10

Greensburg Salem 51, Gateway 40

Hatboro-Horsham 60, Springfield Montco 26

Homer-Center 56, Saltsburg 26

Jamestown 34, Commodore Perry 28

Keystone Oaks 49, Shady Side Academy 35

Knoch 63, Derry 25

Lake-Lehman 47, Dallas 44

Lancaster Catholic 46, Linden Hall 35

Laurel 63, Beaver Falls 24

Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 48

Lincoln Park Charter 38, West Allegheny 31

Mahanoy Area 57, Lourdes Regional 37

Maplewood 49, Seneca 33

Mars 47, Indiana 45

McGuffey 45, Bentworth 21

Monessen 56, Jefferson-Morgan 20

Montgomery 32, Meadowbrook Christian 25

Montour 69, Central Valley 35

Montoursville 49, Hughesville 42

Mount Lebanon 50, Baldwin 41

Neshannock 46, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 37

New Castle 42, Ambridge 39

Oley Valley 50, Tulpehocken 24

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 62, New Hope Academy Charter 61

Pine-Richland 39, Seneca Valley 38

Pittsburgh North Catholic 54, Mohawk 38

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 45, Souderton 31

Port Allegany 52, Bradford 29

Portage Area 71, Blacklick Valley 41

Pottsville 49, Panther Valley 47

Quaker Valley 62, Hopewell 32

Rochester 68, Cornell 25

Rockwood 56, Shade 46

Scranton Holy Cross 52, Mid Valley 50

Serra Catholic 51, Bethlehem Center 24

Seton-LaSalle 50, Frazier 38

Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, Aliquippa 36

Shaler 57, North Hills 28

Shenango 54, South Side 10

Slippery Rock 42, Grove City 12

South Park 76, Washington 57

Southmoreland 48, Belle Vernon 34

Springfield Delco 37, Harriton 28

St. Marys 48, Austin 6

Steel Valley 54, South Allegheny 37

Towanda 46, Canton 14

Tri-Valley 38, Minersville 27

Trinity 61, Thomas Jefferson 36

Tussey Mountain 55, Northern Bedford 29

Tyrone 64, Clearfield 19

Valley Forge Military 46, Penncrest 32

Waynesburg Central 56, Charleroi 38

West Lawn Wilson 37, Reading 30

West Mifflin 59, Yough 11

Westtown 71, Central Dauphin 64

Wilkes-Barre Area 50, Tunkhannock 35

Winchester Thurston 43, Apollo-Ridge 29

Windber 53, Ligonier Valley 13

Wyoming Valley West 41, Crestwood 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Antietam vs. Wyomissing, ccd.

Avella vs. Mapletown, ppd.

Bethel Park vs. Peters Township, ppd.

Conrad Weiser vs. Exeter, ppd.

Franklin Regional vs. Penn Hills, ppd.

Geibel Catholic vs. West Greene, ccd.

Hanover Area vs. Wyoming Area, ppd.

Hempfield Area vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Moon vs. South Fayette, ppd.

Nanticoke Area vs. Wyoming Seminary, ppd.

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Palmerton, ppd.

Oswayo vs. Johnsonburg, ccd.

Wyoming Seminary vs. MMI Prep, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/