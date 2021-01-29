South Korea captain Cho So-hyun joins Tottenham Women

Sports
Associated Press24

LONDON (AP) — The captains of South Korea’s men’s and women’s teams now both play for Tottenham.

Cho So-hyun completed her move to Tottenham Women on Friday, joining on loan from West Ham for the remainder of the season with an option to make the transfer permanent.

The 32-year-old playmaker holds the record for most caps for the national team with 126 since making her debut in 2007.

Son Heung-min, the captain of South Korea’s men’s team, has been at Tottenham since 2015 and is one of the stars of the Premier League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ex-Salvadoran soccer boss facing bribery charges in US case

Associated Press

Texans hire Culley as coach amid drama surrounding Watson

Associated Press

33-year-old Bucks exec Alex Lasry gets COVID vaccine early

Associated Press