Raffle tickets being sold from ZFD to benefit great cause

ZANESVILLE – The Fire Department is selling 1,000 raffle tickets in support of Firefighter Austin Eveland’s wife Kayla who has non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The raffle is working with the Ohio Lottery to raise the money.

“What happens is, every night, we are selling 000 through 999 so everyday there will be a winner and for like the first 10 days, the payout is $100 a day then it jumps to $250. The last few days, it’s the $500, then the $1,000, and the grand prize on June 30th will be $2,500,” Zanesville Asst. Fire Chief Doug Hobson said.

Hobson and the Fire Department wasted no time to put the program together to help Firefighter Eveland.

“If something goes wrong, you brothers are there to get you through it. It doesn’t matter if a tree falls into your house in the middle of the night, you’re going to see the guys with chainsaws. When we have Thanksgiving or Christmas; everything here is a brotherhood. We live with these guys 24 hours on, so, a third of the year, we’re spending time with out brothers (and) we make sure that we take care of our own,” Hobson said.

If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, all of the instructions can be found on the Fire Department’s Facebook page.