Painter charged with kicking, smashing US Capitol window

State
Associated Press12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A painter from Ohio accused of kicking in a window during the assault on the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket with his company’s name on the back appeared in court on Friday to face two felony charges.

Troy Faulkner, 39, of Whitehall, was charged with destruction of government property and obstruction of an official proceeding along with two misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

A video of the mob storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 showed Faulkner smashing a shuttered window while wearing a jacket with “Faulkner Painting” on the back along with a phone number for the business, federal investigators said in a criminal compliant.

Faulkner later turned himself in to authorities by calling an FBI hotline, investigators said.

A few days after the riot, Faulkner posted on Facebook that “we weren’t fighting against antifa we were fighting against the government,” according to the complaint.

Faulkner did not say anything in his defense during a brief hearing on Friday in U.S. District Court in Columbus. A detention hearing for him was scheduled for Monday.

His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.

