Ohio State Highway Patrol Offers Tips on Safe Winter Weather Driving

ZANESVILLE, OH – With another round of winter weather on the way this weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to slow down and space out.

When driving with ice and snow on the roadways, it is most important to leave plenty of stopping distance between you and the vehicle ahead. Sergeant Nathan Dennis also has other tips for being prepared to drive in winter weather.

“Other things to keep in mind is make sure your vehicle is prepared to be out into the snow. By ensuring that your tires are good, that they have good tread left on them. That your lights are in working order, your windshield wipers are in working order. And additionally just make sure that your defroster works, so that you can clear that ice off the windows. And it’s important to remember to keep, or to ensure that your windshield and all your windows are clear and free of ice and snow before you leave.”

It is also important to have an emergency kit in your vehicle in the case that you end up in an accident or stuck on the side of the road. Emergency kits can include blankets, cell phone chargers, food, and water. If you do end up in an accident, Sergeant Dennis recommends the following.

“If you do find yourself unfortunately being in a circumstance where you are involved in an accident, one of the most important things you need to do is maintain calmness. Try to get your vehicle as far off the roadway as possible if you’re able to so that you’re safe. Turn your hazard lights on and then if there’s injuries dial 911. If you just need somebody to respond to assist you or do a report you can dial #677 that’ll connect you to the nearest Highway Patrol Post and they will send a trooper out to assist you.”

Sergeant Dennis also reminds motorists to be on the lookout for emergency vehicles. It is important to slow down and move over to allow both emergency vehicles and ODOT trucks room to do their jobs safely.