New York hosts Pittsburgh after overtime victory

Associated Press22

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3-1, fourth in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (2-4-1, eighth in the East Division)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit New York after the Rangers defeated Buffalo 3-2 in overtime.

New York finished 37-28-5 overall and 14-8-0 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Rangers recorded 402 assists on 233 total goals last season.

Pittsburgh finished 8-6-3 in division play and 17-15-2 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Penguins were called for 234 penalties last season averaging 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes per game.

Pittsburgh beat New York 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 24.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper body).

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

