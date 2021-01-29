New York faces Philadelphia, looks to break road slide

New York Islanders (3-4-0, seventh in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York travels to Philadelphia looking to end its four-game road skid.

Philadelphia went 41-21-7 overall and 16-4-4 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Flyers recorded 382 assists on 227 total goals last season.

New York went 35-23-10 overall and 11-7-4 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Islanders scored 2.8 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.8 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Flyers: Philippe Myers: out (rib), Sean Couturier: out (chest).

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

