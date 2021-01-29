Muskingum County Jobs and Family Services Shares Information on Unemployment Fraud

ZANESVILLE, OH – As tax season is approaching, many residents are receiving their 1099-G forms from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

However, many are receiving these forms when they never filed for unemployment in 2020. These fraudulent forms are causing confusion and the Muskingum County Job and Family Services wants to let you know what to do in case you receive a fraudulent form.

“So what the State of Ohio was asked is if you received one of these 1099’s, you did not apply for the unemployment in your name. They are asking that you go to the website which is unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov. When you’re on that unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov website you can click on a button, it’s a red button that says ‘Identity Theft’. So what you’ll do is you’ll click on that button, you’ll fill out that form and submit it,” Ohio Means Jobs Supervisor Julie Metzger said.

Once you submit the form the State of Ohio will begin the investigation into the fraud that has occurred. If you receive a 1099-G form in the name of a family member you can also report it as fraudulent on the same site.

“Now also on that form there is a place at the top that says if you are not reporting for yourself. So for instance if you’ve received a 1099 in the mail from the State of Ohio for unemployment benefits for a spouse, a family member, could be a brother, sister, uncle. There is a ‘Report Fraud’ link on that same page that you will go to and you will report fraud that is other than in your name.”

Ohio Means Jobs is not the unemployment agency, that all is done through the State of Ohio. They are sharing this information however, to help the community as best they can.

