Lillard and Portland visit LaVine and the Bulls

Portland Trail Blazers (9-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (7-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA’s top scorers, Zach LaVine and Damian Lillard, meet when Chicago and Portland take the court. LaVine is eighth in the NBA averaging 27.0 points per game and Lillard is third in the league averaging 28.8 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 2-5 at home. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.5 rebounds. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Bulls with 8.0 boards.

The Trail Blazers are 4-3 on the road. Portland is 9-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Bulls defeated the Trail Blazers 111-108 in their last meeting on Jan. 5. Coby White led Chicago with 21 points, and CJ McCollum paced Portland scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: White leads the Bulls with 5.6 assists and scores 15.2 points per game. LaVine is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers and 28.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Lillard has shot 44.9% and is averaging 28.8 points for the Trail Blazers. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 116 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 48.0% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Adam Mokoka: day to day (concussion), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (quad).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (foot), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Robert Covington: out (concussion), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.