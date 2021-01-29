BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 65, Louisville 34

Amherst Steele 73, Olmsted Falls 65

Anna 64, Sidney Fairlawn 49

Antwerp 59, Hicksville 42

Arcanum 47, Union City Mississinawa Valley 31

Archbold 47, Delta 27

Ashland 56, Massillon 53

Avon Lake 78, N. Ridgeville 51

Baltimore Liberty Union 79, Circleville 47

Bedford 70, Warrensville Hts. 59

Bellbrook 40, Eaton 37

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 69, Lewistown Indian Lake 63

Berlin Hiland 54, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, 2OT

Bishop Fenwick 50, Hamilton Badin 44

Bishop Ready 75, Cols. DeSales 69

Botkins 72, Houston 39

Bridgeport 62, Barnesville 56

Bryan 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 35

Byesville Meadowbrook 48, New Lexington 33

Caledonia River Valley 58, Marion Pleasant 56

Camden Preble Shawnee 54, Milton-Union 53

Campbell Memorial 49, Newton Falls 33

Can. McKinley 49, E. Can. 46

Canal Winchester 44, Dublin Scioto 32

Cardington-Lincoln 53, Galion Northmor 35

Centerburg 53, Howard E. Knox 45

Cin. Mt. Healthy 60, Oxford Talawanda 46

Cin. Princeton 56, Cin. Oak Hills 38

Cin. St. Xavier 65, Cin. Elder 48

Cin. Walnut Hills 47, Milford 34

Cin. Woodward 60, Cin. Taft 56

Cle. St. Ignatius 83, Cle. Benedictine 44

Collins Western Reserve 72, Norwalk St. Paul 66

Cols. Africentric 54, Cols. Walnut Ridge 53

Cols. Beechcroft 80, North Intl 37

Cols. Independence 86, Cols. Eastmoor 50

Cols. Northland 73, Cols. Linden-McKinley 63

Cols. Wellington 56, Cols. Grandview Hts. 49

Columbus Grove 83, Bluffton 60

Cornerstone Christian 78, Andrews Osborne Academy 54

Cory-Rawson 42, Arcadia 28

Creston Norwayne 64, Jeromesville Hillsdale 43

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Massillon Tuslaw 39

Cuyahoga Hts. 39, Independence 35

Day. Christian 53, Yellow Springs 41

Day. Northridge 59, Carlisle 48

Defiance 74, Celina 43

Defiance Ayersville 50, Edgerton 39

Dola Hardin Northern 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 57

Dover 48, New Philadelphia 40

Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Zanesville Maysville 52

East 63, Cols. Mifflin 55

Edon 68, W. Unity Hilltop 34

Elmore Woodmore 46, Tontogany Otsego 38

Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 62, Conneaut 39

Findlay 63, Tol. St. Francis 57

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Pandora-Gilboa 50

Fostoria 63, Millbury Lake 43

Franklin 63, Germantown Valley View 42

Fredericktown 67, Danville 37

Ft. Recovery 45, Coldwater 37

Gallipolis Gallia 54, Portsmouth 42

Gates Mills Hawken 45, Orange 31

Grafton Midview 53, Avon 42

Grand River Academy 83, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 29

Granville 55, Zanesville 38

Greenfield McClain 55, Chillicothe 52

Greenwich S. Cent. 60, Ashland Crestview 56, OT

Groveport-Madison 59, Lancaster 52

Hamilton 68, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 65

Hilliard Bradley 60, Hilliard Davidson 45

Holgate 43, Defiance Tinora 34

Ironton 49, Chesapeake 41

Jackson 67, Washington C.H. 41

Kettering Alter 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 53

Kidron Cent. Christian 60, Crestline 49

Lakewood St. Edward 70, Lima Sr. 56

Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Circleville Logan Elm 52

Leavittsburg LaBrae 51, Columbiana Crestview 49

Lebanon 61, Cin. Anderson 55

Legacy Christian 43, Troy Christian 33

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 65, Dublin Coffman 55

Liberty Center 48, Swanton 41

Lima Bath 50, Wapakoneta 35

Lima Perry 46, Sidney Lehman 32

Lima Shawnee 58, Ottawa-Glandorf 52

Logan 49, McArthur Vinton County 46

Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Newcomerstown 33

Loudonville 77, Mansfield St. Peter’s 44

Lucas 67, Mansfield Christian 40

Lucasville Valley 67, Beaver Eastern 49

Mansfield Sr. 65, Mt. Vernon 51

Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Delphos St. John’s 44

Marysville 57, Dublin Jerome 43

Mason 75, W. Chester Lakota W. 70

Mayfield 79, Eastlake North 62

McConnelsville Morgan 44, Coshocton 33

McDonald 67, Atwater Waterloo 64

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61, Marion Elgin 51

Mechanicsburg 66, N. Lewisburg Triad 59

Medina Buckeye 67, Lakewood 62

Mentor 54, Elyria 40

Miller City 39, Ft. Jennings 27

Mineral Ridge 55, Berlin Center Western Reserve 43

Minster 56, St. Henry 41

Monroe 57, Brookville 45

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 69, McComb 53

Mt. Gilead 73, Sparta Highland 52

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67, Lima Temple Christian 42

N. Baltimore 56, Van Buren 37

Navarre Fairless 41, Orrville 33

New Bremen 55, Versailles 43

New London 58, Ashland Mapleton 47

New Paris National Trail 47, Ansonia 41

Newark 46, Reynoldsburg 41

Oberlin 60, Sheffield Brookside 32

Oregon Stritch 75, Tol. Christian 61

Ottoville 43, Kalida 36

Painesville Riverside 70, Chagrin Falls 56

Parma 48, Parma Normandy 42

Pataskala Licking Hts. 99, Newark Licking Valley 58

Pemberville Eastwood 53, Genoa Area 50, OT

Peninsula Woodridge 67, Mogadore Field 46

Perrysburg 70, Holland Springfield 43

Pettisville 49, Gorham Fayette 42

Pickerington N. 68, Galloway Westland 58

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 69, Bradford 42

Poland Seminary 54, Jefferson Area 44, OT

Rockford Parkway 73, New Knoxville 37

Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45

Rossford 68, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Salem 69, Alliance Marlington 66

Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Caldwell 57

Sardinia Eastern Brown 88, Manchester 34

Sherwood Fairview 56, Haviland Wayne Trace 48

South 68, Cols. Marion-Franklin 60

Spencerville 78, Harrod Allen E. 63

Spring. Greenon 63, Jamestown Greeneview 48

St. Clairsville 73, Marietta 61

St. Marys Memorial 72, Elida 38

Steubenville 51, Martins Ferry 48

Sunbury Big Walnut 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 51

Thomas Worthington 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 59

Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, Sidney 53

Tol. Start 65, Tol. Rogers 56

Toronto 70, Richmond Edison 42

Tree of Life 55, Northside Christian 52

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 42, Strasburg-Franklin 32

Uhrichsville Claymont 74, Sugarcreek Garaway 71, OT

Uniontown Lake 56, N. Can. Hoover 53

Ursuline Academy 88, Kinsman Badger 31

Van Wert 67, Kenton 58

Van Wert Lincolnview 71, Delphos Jefferson 48

Vandalia Butler 51, Xenia 45

Vanlue 59, Arlington 57

Vincent Warren 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 43

Wadsworth 62, N. Royalton 51

Wauseon 40, Metamora Evergreen 34

Waverly 67, Oak Hill 55

Wellston 71, Albany Alexander 54

West Salem Northwestern 89, Smithville 48

Westerville S. 55, Westerville N. 37

Westlake 60, Berea-Midpark 57

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70, Sylvania Southview 61

Wickliffe 78, Mantua Crestwood 72

Willard 60, Bellville Clear Fork 56

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Bellaire 47

Wooster 69, Millersburg W. Holmes 53

Worthington Christian 52, Whitehall-Yearling 44

Worthington Kilbourne 39, Delaware Hayes 29

Youngs. Boardman 56, Warren Howland 26

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, Magnolia Sandy Valley 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ada vs. Paulding, ppd.

Akr. Firestone vs. Akr. Buchtel, ccd.

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Akr. Ellet, ppd.

Akr. North vs. Akr. East, ppd.

Alliance vs. Barberton, ccd.

Bellefontaine vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, ppd.

Canfield vs. Austintown Fitch, ccd.

Cle. E. Tech vs. Cle. JFK, ccd.

Cle. Glenville vs. Cle. John Adams, ccd.

Elyria Cath. vs. Bay Village Bay, ppd.

Wooster Triway vs. Akr. Manchester, ccd.

Youngs. Chaney High School vs. Youngs. Mooney, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/