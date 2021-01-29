BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 47, Upper Dublin 38

Aliquippa 59, Hopewell 48

Aliquippa def. Avonworth, forfeit

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 55, Keystone 48

Archbishop Wood 80, Conwell Egan 43

Bedford 65, Richland 43

Belle Vernon 65, Southmoreland 25

Bishop Canevin 68, West Greene 36

Blue Mountain 62, North Schuylkill 48

Brentwood 55, Washington 54

California 53, Frazier 43

Central Columbia 63, Ferndale 44

Central Dauphin 60, State College 36

Central Mountain 66, Selinsgrove 50

Charleroi 75, Waynesburg Central 45

Deer Lakes 56, Hampton 47

Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Erie McDowell 38

Fairview 52, Conneaut Area 20

Fox Chapel 76, Peters Township 49

Geibel Catholic 66, Propel Montour High School 22

Greensburg Central Catholic 82, Winchester Thurston 55

Hanover 46, Bermudian Springs 41

Harrisburg 75, Carlisle 64

Hazleton Area 43, Pittston Area 41

Hempfield Area 49, Norwin 34

Highlands 43, Armstrong 36

Jeannette 66, Propel Braddock Hills 46

Lancaster Country Day 62, Berks Christian 28

Laurel 74, Mohawk 37

Littlestown 60, York County Tech 32

Lourdes Regional 53, Mahanoy Area 47

Mercyhurst Prep 87, Northwestern 75

Meyersdale 69, Turkeyfoot Valley 66

Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 35

North Hills 72, Butler 68

North Penn 65, Central Bucks West 50

Northwestern Lehigh 58, Northern Lehigh 41

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 81, South Side 37

Penn-Trafford 46, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42

Penns Manor 73, Saltsburg 45

Perkiomen Valley 50, Owen J Roberts 47

Phoenixville 66, Upper Perkiomen 33

Pine-Richland 62, Bethel Park 43

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Quakertown 42

Portage Area 59, Blacklick Valley 33

Red Lion 48, Dallastown Area 27

Saegertown 69, Maplewood 47

Seneca 51, Girard 49

Seton-LaSalle 52, New Brighton 42

Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, Riverview 30

Shady Side Academy 56, Apollo-Ridge 45

Shippensburg 70, Greencastle Antrim 50

Tyrone 62, Clearfield 35

Union City 70, Iroquois 60

United 53, Westmont Hilltop 50

West Allegheny 59, South Fayette 56

West Lawn Wilson 75, Reading 61

Wissahickon 60, Hatboro-Horsham 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baldwin vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Beaver Area vs. Blackhawk, ppd.

Franklin Regional vs. Penn Hills, ppd.

Peters Township vs. Bethel Park, ppd.

South Allegheny vs. Steel Valley, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood 63, Archbishop Carroll 41

Carlisle 48, Harrisburg 40

Central Bucks East 44, Pennridge 29

Dunmore 62, Riverside 53

Eastern York 61, Gettysburg 27

Ephrata 37, Warwick 25

Lancaster Mennonite 62, Annville-Cleona 38

Lincoln Park Charter 59, Washington 44

Methacton 74, Boyertown 24

North Allegheny 57, Norwin 41

Palmerton 65, Catasauqua 24

Valley View 28, Delaware Valley 11

Western Wayne 56, North Pocono 46

York County Tech 64, Littlestown 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Canton vs. Wyalusing, ppd.

Council Rock North vs. Harry S. Truman, ppd.

Kane Area vs. Johnsonburg, ppd.

Lancaster McCaskey vs. Penn Manor, ppd.

Ligonier Valley vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley, ppd.

Norristown vs. Spring-Ford, ppd.

Pope John Paul II vs. Upper Merion, ppd.

Pottstown vs. Pottsgrove, ppd.

Warrior Run vs. Muncy, ppd.

