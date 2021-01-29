BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 47, Upper Dublin 38
Aliquippa 59, Hopewell 48
Aliquippa def. Avonworth, forfeit
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 55, Keystone 48
Archbishop Wood 80, Conwell Egan 43
Bedford 65, Richland 43
Belle Vernon 65, Southmoreland 25
Bishop Canevin 68, West Greene 36
Blue Mountain 62, North Schuylkill 48
Brentwood 55, Washington 54
California 53, Frazier 43
Central Columbia 63, Ferndale 44
Central Dauphin 60, State College 36
Central Mountain 66, Selinsgrove 50
Charleroi 75, Waynesburg Central 45
Deer Lakes 56, Hampton 47
Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Erie McDowell 38
Fairview 52, Conneaut Area 20
Fox Chapel 76, Peters Township 49
Geibel Catholic 66, Propel Montour High School 22
Greensburg Central Catholic 82, Winchester Thurston 55
Hanover 46, Bermudian Springs 41
Harrisburg 75, Carlisle 64
Hazleton Area 43, Pittston Area 41
Hempfield Area 49, Norwin 34
Highlands 43, Armstrong 36
Jeannette 66, Propel Braddock Hills 46
Lancaster Country Day 62, Berks Christian 28
Laurel 74, Mohawk 37
Littlestown 60, York County Tech 32
Lourdes Regional 53, Mahanoy Area 47
Mercyhurst Prep 87, Northwestern 75
Meyersdale 69, Turkeyfoot Valley 66
Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 35
North Hills 72, Butler 68
North Penn 65, Central Bucks West 50
Northwestern Lehigh 58, Northern Lehigh 41
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 81, South Side 37
Penn-Trafford 46, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42
Penns Manor 73, Saltsburg 45
Perkiomen Valley 50, Owen J Roberts 47
Phoenixville 66, Upper Perkiomen 33
Pine-Richland 62, Bethel Park 43
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Quakertown 42
Portage Area 59, Blacklick Valley 33
Red Lion 48, Dallastown Area 27
Saegertown 69, Maplewood 47
Seneca 51, Girard 49
Seton-LaSalle 52, New Brighton 42
Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, Riverview 30
Shady Side Academy 56, Apollo-Ridge 45
Shippensburg 70, Greencastle Antrim 50
Tyrone 62, Clearfield 35
Union City 70, Iroquois 60
United 53, Westmont Hilltop 50
West Allegheny 59, South Fayette 56
West Lawn Wilson 75, Reading 61
Wissahickon 60, Hatboro-Horsham 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwin vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Beaver Area vs. Blackhawk, ppd.
Franklin Regional vs. Penn Hills, ppd.
Peters Township vs. Bethel Park, ppd.
South Allegheny vs. Steel Valley, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood 63, Archbishop Carroll 41
Carlisle 48, Harrisburg 40
Central Bucks East 44, Pennridge 29
Dunmore 62, Riverside 53
Eastern York 61, Gettysburg 27
Ephrata 37, Warwick 25
Lancaster Mennonite 62, Annville-Cleona 38
Lincoln Park Charter 59, Washington 44
Methacton 74, Boyertown 24
North Allegheny 57, Norwin 41
Palmerton 65, Catasauqua 24
Valley View 28, Delaware Valley 11
Western Wayne 56, North Pocono 46
York County Tech 64, Littlestown 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canton vs. Wyalusing, ppd.
Council Rock North vs. Harry S. Truman, ppd.
Kane Area vs. Johnsonburg, ppd.
Lancaster McCaskey vs. Penn Manor, ppd.
Ligonier Valley vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley, ppd.
Norristown vs. Spring-Ford, ppd.
Pope John Paul II vs. Upper Merion, ppd.
Pottstown vs. Pottsgrove, ppd.
Warrior Run vs. Muncy, ppd.
