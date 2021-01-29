Columbus visits Chicago following shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-3, first in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-3-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Chicago Blackhawks after the Blue Jackets defeated Florida 3-2 in a shootout.

Chicago finished 7-12-3 in division play and 16-14-4 at home a season ago. The Blackhawks averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes per game.

Columbus went 10-7-5 in division play and 13-10-11 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Blue Jackets were called for 200 penalties last season averaging 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.