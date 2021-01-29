Boeser’s two goals help Canucks beat Senators 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist to help the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night.

It was the third time in four nights that the Canucks (5-5-0) beat the Sens (1-6-1), completing a sweep of the three-game series.

Elias Pettersson scored and had an assist for Vancouver, while Tanner Pearson tallied a goal and Quinn Hughes chalked up two assists.

Ottawa’s lone goal came from Thomas Chabot, an unassisted goal 14:15 into the second period.

For the third game in a row, the Senators outshot the Canucks, this time by a margin of 36-to-25. Vancouver netminder Braden Holtby weathered the onslaught, making 35 saves.

At the other end of the ice, Matt Murray stopped 21-of-25 shots as Ottawa dropped its seventh game in a row.

NOTES: Tkachuk left the ice in a rage in the final minute after dropping the gloves with Vancouver’s Zack MacEwen. Both were given five-minute major penalties for fighting. Tkachuk continued having words with the Canucks bench as he headed for the dressing room, smacking the wall on his way down the tunnel. … Adam Gaudette replaced Jake Virtanen in the Canucks lineup. Virtanen was a healthy scratch. … Ottawa defenseman Josh Brown played his 100th regular-season game.