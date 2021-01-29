Animal Shelter Society shares its pet of the week

Local News
Chip Reid48

ZANESVILLE – This week’s pet is a 5-year-old Pit Terrier Mix named Caesar. Caesar is very friendly and would make a great addition to his new forever home.

“Somebody who is looking for a companion; not just a pet and dogs are more than pets. This guy has been through a lot and he deserves a lot of love. He loves to be loved on and he needs somebody who is going to love him,” Animal Shelter Society’s Jeremy McLendon said.

Caesar is not cat-friendly. The Animal Shelter Society is warning about the dangers of exposing your pets to the winter weather.

“So, you want to keep in mind, when it’s under 32 degrees outside it’s kind of too cold for us and too cold for your pets. You want to leave them out just long enough to go to the bathroom and bring them back in. Make sure you’re always checking their pulse, they tend to get irritated so you want to keep them dry and all of that good stuff,” Animal Shelter Society Board President Lisa Burkett said.

Burkett said leaving an animal in the cold too long can have serious consequences and in extreme cases, even death.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Chip Reid
Chip Reid

Related Posts

You can help pizza restaurants who are facing hardships from COVID-19.

Chip Reid

Raffle tickets being sold from ZFD to benefit great cause

Chip Reid

Zanesville Police Investigate Possible Discovery of Body at Chaps Run Park

George Hiotis