Animal Shelter Society shares its pet of the week

ZANESVILLE – This week’s pet is a 5-year-old Pit Terrier Mix named Caesar. Caesar is very friendly and would make a great addition to his new forever home.

“Somebody who is looking for a companion; not just a pet and dogs are more than pets. This guy has been through a lot and he deserves a lot of love. He loves to be loved on and he needs somebody who is going to love him,” Animal Shelter Society’s Jeremy McLendon said.

Caesar is not cat-friendly. The Animal Shelter Society is warning about the dangers of exposing your pets to the winter weather.

“So, you want to keep in mind, when it’s under 32 degrees outside it’s kind of too cold for us and too cold for your pets. You want to leave them out just long enough to go to the bathroom and bring them back in. Make sure you’re always checking their pulse, they tend to get irritated so you want to keep them dry and all of that good stuff,” Animal Shelter Society Board President Lisa Burkett said.

Burkett said leaving an animal in the cold too long can have serious consequences and in extreme cases, even death.