Updated on Thursday, 28 January 2021 at 7:25 PM EST:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 31°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 10°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning, and then mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 37°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the early evening, and then widespread snow showers likely during the late evening, and then snow likely during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. East winds at 5-15 mph. New snowfall accumulations around 2-4 inches possible.

SUNDAY: Snow likely during the morning, and then rain and snow likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 38°. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible. New snowfall accumulations around 1-2 inches possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

MONDAY: Snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 32°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 20°.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure with a maximum central pressure of 1038 mb is presently located across western Ontario and through Illinois. Meanwhile, thick clouds were around this afternoon in the lower-levels, and this allowed for our temperature to reach into the mid-20s this afternoon. However, the high temperature for the day is 27° which occurred right around midnight.

As we head through the overnight hours, the area of high pressure will continue it’s slow progression eastwards into the central Great Lakes Region. A northwesterly breeze will likely still be around tonight at around 5-15 mph. A stray snow shower will also remain possible this evening, however I am expecting that those will likely taper away in our region as we head into the overnight hours. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will be likely across the region, although partly cloudy skies may be present at times during the overnight hours. Given how our temperatures were this afternoon, and the possibility of some partial clearing during the overnight hours, I lowered the overnight low temperature for tonight to 12° – 16°.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be present on Friday Morning, and then I am expecting that partly cloudy skies will be present during the afternoon hours. This may allow for our temperatures to reach upwards of 29° – 33° during the afternoon hours – so long as the clouds do break a little bit. If the clouds hold on, then temperatures may not make it out of the 30s in some areas.

Mostly clear skies will be with us as the area of high pressure moves over our region on Friday Night. At the same time, I am expecting that the winds diminish. This may allow for our overnight low temperature to drop down to around 8° – 12° on Friday Night.

Meanwhile on Friday Night, our next system – L2 – will begin to develop across eastern Colorado. L2 will begin to drift into the Oklahoma Panhandle by Saturday Morning with a possible minimum central pressure of 998 mb. An upper level trough moving through the Rocky Mountains will trigger L2 to begin moving. By the evening hours, L2 will be positioned just south of Kansas City, MO with a possible minimum central pressure of 996 mb. At the same time, the warm front associated with L2 will be located across Missouri and then down into the Kentucky/Tennessee border region. Increasing clouds on Saturday Afternoon will be likely, with high level clouds arriving first, and then mid-level clouds possibly arriving by the late afternoon hours. A stray snow shower will be possible late Saturday Afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be cloud cover dependent, especially with the low level clouds. Highs around 35° – 39° will be likely across much of the region on Saturday Afternoon.

Rain will move up from the Ohio River Valley, but given the temperatures in our region, this precipitation will likely be snow by the time it arrives into our region. The direction of the snow movement will likely be from the southwest to the northeast, or possibly south to north. Widespread snow showers will likely move into the region as we head into late Saturday Evening, and then a near-steady to steady snow will gradually move it’s way into our region. At this time, I am expecting the overnight low temperatures to be around 25° – 29°, which would favor a 1:10 to 1:15 liquid-to-snow ratio. This may produce upwards of 2-4 inches in our region as we head through Saturday Night, and possibly an additional 1-2 inches on Sunday Morning. However, the forecast is complicated beyond Sunday Morning due to the possible presence of some rain sneaking into the region. This will be in response to the warm front associated with L2 moving up towards the Ohio River. I am expecting that temperatures on Sunday Afternoon will likely be around 36° – 40°, which could favor rain depending on the set-up. Nonetheless, cooler temperatures will begin to regain control over our region as we head into Sunday Night. This will be the result of L2 collapsing as a new area of low pressure – L3 – develops further down to the south.

Snow showers will be possible as we head into Monday and a chance for snow showers will also exist as we head into Tuesday before the system as a whole begins to leave our region. Upper level ridging is possible as another system may try to move towards our region as we head towards next weekend.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

