Zanesville resident turns 100 years young

Chip Reid116

ZANESVILLE – Rosemary Long lives at Primrose Retirement Community. The birthday girl shared her secret for why’s she’s made it to the big 100.

“I’ve lived a clean life. I didn’t smoke or drink. I’ve tried to live a good clean life and take care of my body and myself,” Long said.

Long feels like a good year lies ahead of her.

“Oh yes. I feel like God will take care of me and I’ll go home when he’s ready for me,” Long said.

Primrose had a large cake and decorations for Long.

