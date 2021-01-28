Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 53, Can. South 19

Amherst Steele 49, N. Olmsted 37

Ashville Teays Valley 38, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 23

Aurora 36, Barberton 23

Bay Village Bay 53, Fairview 41

Bedford 37, Cle. Hts. 32

Bishop Fenwick 43, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21

Bloom-Carroll 40, Cols. Bexley 31

Brunswick 42, Grafton Midview 31

Can. Glenoak 44, Uniontown Lake 28

Can. McKinley 62, Green 52

Cardington-Lincoln 73, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 30

Carrollton 41, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 27

Centerville 53, Kettering Fairmont 27

Chagrin Falls Kenston 42, Mayfield 33

Chardon 49, Eastlake North 32

Chesapeake 48, New Boston Glenwood 24

Chesterland W. Geauga 63, Orange 13

Cin. Hughes 74, Cin. Aiken 34

Cin. Indian Hill 47, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 42

Cin. Oak Hills 48, Fairfield 31

Cin. Princeton 63, Hamilton 28

Clyde 37, Norwalk 29

Cols. Beechcroft 49, Cols. Northland 48

Cols. Centennial 35, Cols. Mifflin 29

Cols. School for Girls 29, Cols. Grandview Hts. 24

Cols. Walnut Ridge 92, South 29

Cols. Whetstone 24, East 23

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 50, Chardon NDCL 35

Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Brooklyn 27

Day. Carroll 42, Kettering Alter 33, OT

Dublin Coffman 63, Cols. Africentric 42

Elyria Cath. 57, Medina Buckeye 37

Galloway Westland 61, Horizon Science 10

Gates Mills Gilmour 53, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49

Geneva 57, Ashtabula Edgewood 44

Granville 64, Utica 17

Greenfield McClain 53, Circleville 24

Heath 40, Pataskala Licking Hts. 27

Hudson 47, N. Royalton 30

Jackson 28, Washington C.H. 24

Lakewood 61, Parma 51

Lebanon 63, Cin. West Clermont 38

Lorain Clearview 46, LaGrange Keystone 41

Louisville 87, Youngs. Chaney High School 27

Lyndhurst Brush 76, Madison 49

Malvern 44, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 39

Manchester 61, Portsmouth Clay 28

Marietta 67, Hannibal River 37

Marion Pleasant 42, Sparta Highland 29

Mason 46, Cin. Sycamore 27

McArthur Vinton County 67, Wellston 25

McDermott Scioto NW 45, W. Union 24

Miamisburg 40, Beavercreek 36

Minerva 63, Lisbon Beaver 40

Mt. Gilead 59, Crestline 18

New Lexington 67, Crooksville 37

New Middletown Spring. 47, Columbiana 43

Newark Cath. 51, Zanesville 37

North Intl 69, Cols. Linden-McKinley 68

Norton 64, Streetsboro 21

Oberlin Firelands 64, Sullivan Black River 25

Olmsted Falls 60, N. Ridgeville 43

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 37, Parma Hts. Holy Name 36

Parma Padua 44, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 37

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Hebron Lakewood 29

Piqua 53, Greenville 49, 3OT

Pomeroy Meigs 65, Reedsville Eastern 56

Ravenna 52, Akr. Springfield 50

Richwood N. Union 42, Spring. NW 33

Rocky River 44, Parma Normandy 42

Rocky River Lutheran W. 50, Richmond Hts. 19

Rocky River Magnificat 60, Cle. St. Joseph 50

Sarahsville Shenandoah 36, Cambridge 34

Seaman N. Adams 40, Lynchburg-Clay 37

Shaker Hts. 50, E. Cle. Shaw 29

Sidney 44, W. Carrollton 37

Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, Cedarville 48

Springboro 56, Clayton Northmont 32

St. Paris Graham 53, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52

Stow-Munroe Falls 49, Macedonia Nordonia 46

Strasburg-Franklin 30, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20

Tallmadge 53, Kent Roosevelt 51

Thomas Worthington 44, Cols. Independence 40

Thornville Sheridan 55, McConnelsville Morgan 21

Tol. Cent. Cath. 62, Bellevue 45

Trenton Edgewood 36, Cin. Mt. Healthy 34

Trotwood-Madison 85, Day. Meadowdale 19

Uhrichsville Claymont 35, Sugarcreek Garaway 23

Vandalia Butler 50, Fairborn 22

Vienna Mathews 64, Heartland Christian 38

W. Chester Lakota W. 93, Middletown 14

Wadsworth 43, Cuyahoga Falls 29

Warrensville Hts. 88, Garfield Hts. 18

Waverly 59, Lucasville Valley 38

Whitehall-Yearling 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 31

Willoughby S. 59, Painesville Riverside 53

Worthington Kilbourne 50, Logan 38

Xenia 47, Riverside Stebbins 28

Youngs. Mooney 45, Youngs. Ursuline 36

Zanesville Maysville 51, Philo 32

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. North vs. Louisville Aquinas, ppd.

Berea-Midpark vs. Avon, ccd.

Brunswick vs. Elyria, ppd.

Cin. Christian vs. Cin. Country Day, ccd.

Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Norwood, ccd.

Cin. Colerain vs. Liberty Twp. Lakota E., ccd.

Felicity-Franklin vs. Peebles, ppd.

Hamilton New Miami vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, ccd.

Hartville Lake Center Christian vs. Rootstown, ppd.

Medina Highland vs. Medina, ccd.

Mogadore Field vs. Akr. Coventry, ccd.

Mowrystown Whiteoak vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.

Newark Licking Valley vs. Johnstown, ccd.

Richfield Revere vs. Copley, ccd.

Solon vs. Strongsville, ccd.

Spring. Kenton Ridge vs. Bellefontaine, ppd.

Spring. Shawnee vs. New Carlisle Tecumseh, ccd.

Twinsburg vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ccd.

Warren Howland vs. Warren Harding, ccd.

