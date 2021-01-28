Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antietam 61, Kutztown 42
Apollo-Ridge 63, St. Joseph 35
Avonworth 57, Sewickley Academy Panthers 50
Bedford 64, Chestnut Ridge 42
Bishop Guilfoyle 64, Bishop McCort 45
Blacklick Valley 72, Salisbury-Elk Lick 31
Brentwood 64, Brownsville 41
Cambria Heights 55, Forest Hills 48
Central Columbia 60, Hughesville 43
Cumberland Valley 60, Hazleton Area 37
Danville 69, Selinsgrove 48
Deer Lakes 62, Keystone Oaks 47
Dunmore 82, Blue Ridge 55
Elizabeth Forward 58, South Park 55
Ellwood City 61, Rochester 50
Erie Cathedral Prep 60, Bethel Park 35
Ferndale 55, Meyersdale 51
Fox Chapel 70, McKeesport 63
Geibel Catholic 57, Propel Montour High School 19
Greater Johnstown 68, Central Cambria 41
Hempfield 71, Greater Latrobe 68
Highlands 65, Springdale 64
Homer-Center 64, Saltsburg 55
Jeannette 66, California 54
Knoch 58, Indiana 24
Laurel Highlands 67, Uniontown 38
Lincoln Park Charter 67, Central Valley 59
Mapletown 51, Bentworth 50
Marion Center 72, Blairsville 33
Mercer 60, Maplewood 36
Monessen 51, Propel Andrew Street 18
Moniteau 54, Elwood City Riverside 43
Montoursville 56, Northwest Area 20
North Star 72, Turkeyfoot Valley 60
Pope John Paul II 80, Upper Perkiomen 30
Riverside 60, Old Forge 59, OT
Seton-LaSalle 65, Clairton 48
Sharon 50, Shenango 47
South Fayette 59, Canon-McMillan 48
United 76, Penns Manor 69, OT
Upper St. Clair 63, Penn-Trafford 41
West Shamokin 66, Purchase Line 43
Youngsville 59, Union City 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Blue Mountain vs. Pottsville, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Mountain View vs. Elk Lake, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Pottsgrove vs. Upper Merion, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 40, Canon-McMillan 26
Athens 63, North Penn/Liberty 16
Bedford 64, Chestnut Ridge 42
Belle Vernon 65, Uniontown 28
Bishop McCort 43, Altoona 41
Brentwood 59, Steel Valley 47
Bucktail 39, Columbia-Montour 36
Central Cambria 60, Greater Johnstown 43
Clairton 73, St. Joseph 53
Conneaut Area 42, Titusville 11
East Allegheny 46, Shady Side Academy 34
Farrell 48, Hickory 42
Fleetwood 40, Twin Valley 37
Forest Hills 73, Cambria Heights 49
Greensburg Salem 37, Connellsville 31
Karns City 41, Leechburg 9
Kennedy Catholic 82, Commodore Perry 22
Keystone 64, Forest Area 21
Lehighton 41, Kutztown 22
Methacton 63, Owen J Roberts 38
Millville 40, Montgomery 24
New Brighton 55, Cornell 35
Propel Andrew Street 44, Geibel Catholic 20
Spring-Ford 53, Perkiomen Valley 47
Sullivan County 61, Neumann 32
Union Area 43, Aliquippa 37
Valley 34, Jeannette 20
West Middlesex 53, Sharpsville 23
Westmont Hilltop 39, Richland 38
York Suburban 41, Manheim Central 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boyertown vs. Norristown, ppd.
Brentwood vs. Serra Catholic, ppd.
Clairton vs. Carrick, ppd.
East Juniata vs. Forbes Road, ccd.
Glendale vs. Curwensville, ccd.
Southern Columbia vs. Warrior Run, ppd.
Upper Merion vs. Pottsgrove, ppd.
Weatherly vs. Lincoln Leadership, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/