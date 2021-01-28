Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antietam 61, Kutztown 42

Apollo-Ridge 63, St. Joseph 35

Avonworth 57, Sewickley Academy Panthers 50

Bedford 64, Chestnut Ridge 42

Bishop Guilfoyle 64, Bishop McCort 45

Blacklick Valley 72, Salisbury-Elk Lick 31

Brentwood 64, Brownsville 41

Cambria Heights 55, Forest Hills 48

Central Columbia 60, Hughesville 43

Cumberland Valley 60, Hazleton Area 37

Danville 69, Selinsgrove 48

Deer Lakes 62, Keystone Oaks 47

Dunmore 82, Blue Ridge 55

Elizabeth Forward 58, South Park 55

Ellwood City 61, Rochester 50

Erie Cathedral Prep 60, Bethel Park 35

Ferndale 55, Meyersdale 51

Fox Chapel 70, McKeesport 63

Geibel Catholic 57, Propel Montour High School 19

Greater Johnstown 68, Central Cambria 41

Hempfield 71, Greater Latrobe 68

Highlands 65, Springdale 64

Homer-Center 64, Saltsburg 55

Jeannette 66, California 54

Knoch 58, Indiana 24

Laurel Highlands 67, Uniontown 38

Lincoln Park Charter 67, Central Valley 59

Mapletown 51, Bentworth 50

Marion Center 72, Blairsville 33

Mercer 60, Maplewood 36

Monessen 51, Propel Andrew Street 18

Moniteau 54, Elwood City Riverside 43

Montoursville 56, Northwest Area 20

North Star 72, Turkeyfoot Valley 60

Pope John Paul II 80, Upper Perkiomen 30

Riverside 60, Old Forge 59, OT

Seton-LaSalle 65, Clairton 48

Sharon 50, Shenango 47

South Fayette 59, Canon-McMillan 48

United 76, Penns Manor 69, OT

Upper St. Clair 63, Penn-Trafford 41

West Shamokin 66, Purchase Line 43

Youngsville 59, Union City 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blue Mountain vs. Pottsville, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Mountain View vs. Elk Lake, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Pottsgrove vs. Upper Merion, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 40, Canon-McMillan 26

Athens 63, North Penn/Liberty 16

Bedford 64, Chestnut Ridge 42

Belle Vernon 65, Uniontown 28

Bishop McCort 43, Altoona 41

Brentwood 59, Steel Valley 47

Bucktail 39, Columbia-Montour 36

Central Cambria 60, Greater Johnstown 43

Clairton 73, St. Joseph 53

Conneaut Area 42, Titusville 11

East Allegheny 46, Shady Side Academy 34

Farrell 48, Hickory 42

Fleetwood 40, Twin Valley 37

Forest Hills 73, Cambria Heights 49

Greensburg Salem 37, Connellsville 31

Karns City 41, Leechburg 9

Kennedy Catholic 82, Commodore Perry 22

Keystone 64, Forest Area 21

Lehighton 41, Kutztown 22

Methacton 63, Owen J Roberts 38

Millville 40, Montgomery 24

New Brighton 55, Cornell 35

Propel Andrew Street 44, Geibel Catholic 20

Spring-Ford 53, Perkiomen Valley 47

Sullivan County 61, Neumann 32

Union Area 43, Aliquippa 37

Valley 34, Jeannette 20

West Middlesex 53, Sharpsville 23

Westmont Hilltop 39, Richland 38

York Suburban 41, Manheim Central 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boyertown vs. Norristown, ppd.

Brentwood vs. Serra Catholic, ppd.

Clairton vs. Carrick, ppd.

East Juniata vs. Forbes Road, ccd.

Glendale vs. Curwensville, ccd.

Southern Columbia vs. Warrior Run, ppd.

Upper Merion vs. Pottsgrove, ppd.

Weatherly vs. Lincoln Leadership, ppd.

