Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 66, Olmsted Falls 52

Albany Alexander 57, Marietta 51

Apple Creek Waynedale 70, West Salem Northwestern 22

Arcadia 34, Pandora-Gilboa 23

Athens 39, Bidwell River Valley 34

Atwater Waterloo 47, Lowellville 34

Barberton 52, Alliance 26

Barnesville 58, Caldwell 53

Belpre 58, Racine Southern 40

Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 33

Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Sarahsville Shenandoah 21

Bishop Hartley 77, Cols. DeSales 51

Brookfield 60, Heartland Christian 34

Bryan 52, Hamler Patrick Henry 17

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50, Richmond Edison 39

Canfield S. Range 48, Cortland Lakeview 40

Carlisle 46, Franklin 31

Centerville 66, Huber Hts. Wayne 64

Chardon 68, Painesville Harvey 55

Cin. Purcell Marian 44, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 30

Circleville Logan Elm 38, Amanda-Clearcreek 34

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 56, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 34

Columbus Grove 41, Bluffton 16

Cory-Rawson 54, Vanlue 17

Creston Norwayne 67, Doylestown Chippewa 40

Defiance 40, Celina 39

Defiance Ayersville 64, Edgerton 24

Delaware Christian 55, Shekinah Christian 11

Delta 50, Archbold 45

Eaton 53, Camden Preble Shawnee 47

Elmore Woodmore 45, Genoa Area 22

Fairport Harbor Harding 57, Orange 38

Fredericktown 59, Delaware Christian 24

Ft. Recovery 53, Coldwater 23

Girard 45, Jefferson Area 42

Grove City 50, Cols. Upper Arlington 36

Hanoverton United 34, Youngs. Valley Christian 31

Legacy Christian 36, Troy Christian 20

Lima Bath 41, Wapakoneta 24

Lodi Cloverleaf 49, Akr. Springfield 26

Louisville 56, Mansfield Sr. 44

Malvern 44, Bowerston Conotton Valley 32

Maria Stein Marion Local 62, Delphos St. John’s 49, OT

McArthur Vinton County 68, Wellston 41

Monroeville 38, Plymouth 19

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35, Arlington 31

Mt. Notre Dame 84, Seton 31

Mt. Vernon 39, Mansfield Madison 38

New Bremen 62, Versailles 53

New Knoxville 46, Rockford Parkway 27, OT

New Lexington 52, Zanesville 36

New Matamoras Frontier 69, Bridgeport 18

New Paris National Trail 55, Ansonia 29

Paulding 57, Ada 45

Sherwood Fairview 50, Haviland Wayne Trace 42

Sidney Lehman 50, Lima Perry 37

Spencerville 55, Harrod Allen E. 30

Swanton 34, Liberty Center 27

Sylvania Northview 62, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 30

Tipp City Bethel 44, Casstown Miami E. 35

Tol. Ottawa Hills 68, Oregon Stritch 31

Tol. St. Ursula 37, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 28

Trenton Edgewood 58, Germantown Valley View 46

W. Liberty-Salem 47, N. Lewisburg Triad 44

W. Unity Hilltop 46, Edon 17

Wauseon 65, Metamora Evergreen 45

Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Dola Hardin Northern 34

Wheelersburg 68, Waverly 30

Wooster 67, Ashland 58

Youngs. Ursuline 61, Youngs. Mooney 44

Zanesville W. Muskingum 41, McConnelsville Morgan 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Attica Seneca E. vs. Morral Ridgedale, ppd.

Beechwood, Ky. vs. Batavia Clermont NE, ccd.___

