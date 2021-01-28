Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 66, Olmsted Falls 52
Albany Alexander 57, Marietta 51
Apple Creek Waynedale 70, West Salem Northwestern 22
Arcadia 34, Pandora-Gilboa 23
Athens 39, Bidwell River Valley 34
Atwater Waterloo 47, Lowellville 34
Barberton 52, Alliance 26
Barnesville 58, Caldwell 53
Belpre 58, Racine Southern 40
Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 33
Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Sarahsville Shenandoah 21
Bishop Hartley 77, Cols. DeSales 51
Brookfield 60, Heartland Christian 34
Bryan 52, Hamler Patrick Henry 17
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50, Richmond Edison 39
Canfield S. Range 48, Cortland Lakeview 40
Carlisle 46, Franklin 31
Centerville 66, Huber Hts. Wayne 64
Chardon 68, Painesville Harvey 55
Cin. Purcell Marian 44, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 30
Circleville Logan Elm 38, Amanda-Clearcreek 34
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 56, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 34
Columbus Grove 41, Bluffton 16
Cory-Rawson 54, Vanlue 17
Creston Norwayne 67, Doylestown Chippewa 40
Defiance 40, Celina 39
Defiance Ayersville 64, Edgerton 24
Delaware Christian 55, Shekinah Christian 11
Delta 50, Archbold 45
Eaton 53, Camden Preble Shawnee 47
Elmore Woodmore 45, Genoa Area 22
Fairport Harbor Harding 57, Orange 38
Fredericktown 59, Delaware Christian 24
Ft. Recovery 53, Coldwater 23
Girard 45, Jefferson Area 42
Grove City 50, Cols. Upper Arlington 36
Hanoverton United 34, Youngs. Valley Christian 31
Legacy Christian 36, Troy Christian 20
Lima Bath 41, Wapakoneta 24
Lodi Cloverleaf 49, Akr. Springfield 26
Louisville 56, Mansfield Sr. 44
Malvern 44, Bowerston Conotton Valley 32
Maria Stein Marion Local 62, Delphos St. John’s 49, OT
McArthur Vinton County 68, Wellston 41
Monroeville 38, Plymouth 19
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35, Arlington 31
Mt. Notre Dame 84, Seton 31
Mt. Vernon 39, Mansfield Madison 38
New Bremen 62, Versailles 53
New Knoxville 46, Rockford Parkway 27, OT
New Lexington 52, Zanesville 36
New Matamoras Frontier 69, Bridgeport 18
New Paris National Trail 55, Ansonia 29
Paulding 57, Ada 45
Sherwood Fairview 50, Haviland Wayne Trace 42
Sidney Lehman 50, Lima Perry 37
Spencerville 55, Harrod Allen E. 30
Swanton 34, Liberty Center 27
Sylvania Northview 62, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 30
Tipp City Bethel 44, Casstown Miami E. 35
Tol. Ottawa Hills 68, Oregon Stritch 31
Tol. St. Ursula 37, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 28
Trenton Edgewood 58, Germantown Valley View 46
W. Liberty-Salem 47, N. Lewisburg Triad 44
W. Unity Hilltop 46, Edon 17
Wauseon 65, Metamora Evergreen 45
Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Dola Hardin Northern 34
Wheelersburg 68, Waverly 30
Wooster 67, Ashland 58
Youngs. Ursuline 61, Youngs. Mooney 44
Zanesville W. Muskingum 41, McConnelsville Morgan 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Attica Seneca E. vs. Morral Ridgedale, ppd.
Beechwood, Ky. vs. Batavia Clermont NE, ccd.___
