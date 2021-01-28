SD State looks to extend streak vs Denver

South Dakota State (10-3, 6-1) vs. Denver (1-12, 0-6)

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Denver. South Dakota State has won by an average of 13 points in its last eight wins over the Pioneers. Denver’s last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, a 91-82 win.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Jase Townsend is putting up 19.1 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Pioneers. Complementing Townsend is Sam Hines Jr., who is maintaining an average of 10 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Jackrabbits are led by Noah Freidel, who is averaging 17.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Jackrabbits have scored 84.2 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 74.4 per game they managed in non-conference play.NOAH IS A FORCE: Freidel has connected on 46.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: South Dakota State is a perfect 7-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Jackrabbits are 3-3 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STREAK STATS: Denver has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 72.4 points while giving up 79.4.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is ranked second among Summit League teams with an average of 80.5 points per game. The Jackrabbits have averaged 89 per game over their five-game winning streak.

