New Muskingum Valley Health Center Facility Opens in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, OH – Muskingum Valley Health Centers has recently opened a brand new care facility in Cambridge.

The $14 million dollar project is a 50,000 square foot, three story medical office facility that houses numerous services of Muskingum Valley Health Centers. CEO Dan Atkinson is proud of their partnership with Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center for imaging services and their brand new dental services. He explains where they’re at in their opening process.

“So we just completed the Phase 1 which was essentially getting the facility open and operating. Phase 2 will include moving some additional services from other locations that we have here in Guernsey County. Women’s Health Services will occupy the second floor. And then that will also complete our main parking lot and open up our front entrance of the facility once Phase 2 is completed. Right now patients and staff are entering through the rear entrance of the facility and so we’re anxious and excited to complete Phase 2.”

The new facility allows for MVHC to provide all primary care types of health services under one roof. These services include, Adult Health, Women’s Health, Pediatrics, Dental, Behavioral Health, Imaging, and soon to be Urgent Care.

“The biggest objective of what we’re trying to accomplish here at MVHC in the community is providing primary care access to everyone. So you know we’re focused on making sure that each individual in our community has access to care regardless of their ability to pay. It’s extremely important that patients are you know associated with a medical home so that we can manage not only their health but also their wellness. Our goal and objective within the community is to make sure that people are able to live a life you know to the greatest health that is possible for them,” Atkinson said.

The new facility will soon add an in house Northside Pharmacy and the Urgent Care will open February 15th. Women’s Health is expected to open this spring in April or May.