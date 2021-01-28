Muskingum County employee is retiring after 30 years of service

ZANESVILLE – Debbie Irwin has served the County Commissioners as a benefits administrator. She explained what her responsibilities entailed.

“I just sign up the new hires for their insurance benefits, help them explain how their coverages work and what benefits are available to them through the county,” Irwin said.

Irwin will miss the many friends she made along the way in the county.

“Starting out here in the Commissioners Office out front, under Chuck Elson, George Buchanan, and Don Diltz, and lots of others over the years; Larry Marry, Dorothy Montgomery, just to name a few, I’ve learned a lot and it was a pleasure working for the county and you know serving people… just being able to help people,” Irwin said.

Irwin was appreciative of the small reception held in the Commissioner’s Chamber for her retirement.