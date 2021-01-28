Missing and Murdered Awareness Event to Be Held at Putnam Hill Park

ZANESVILLE, OH – Many local families have had to deal with the tragedy of having a family member come up missing. Or even worse, find they have been murdered and it turn into an unsolved case.

Rebecca Wisdom is one of those family members. She originally planned the Zanesville Area Missing and Murdered Awareness Event to focus on her nephew Justen. However further research motivated her to make it into something more.

“There are so many families suffering, so many unanswered questions, that involve so many people. So we felt that it wasn’t right to not include. So I started reaching out to some family members of missing and murdered persons from specifically from Zanesville, Ohio. And like I said it just snowballed from there. So it has grown, it started off about us and it turned into an event that is about the community,” Wisdom said.

The Zanesville Area Missing and Murdered Awareness Event will take place at Putnam Hill Park in Zanesville on Sunday February 7th from 10 am to 1pm. Wisdom is asking the community to come together for this event.

“So we have guest speakers from families of missing persons, murdered persons. We have a guest speaker from the private investigating team of Laurie Paisley. We also have guest speakers from a non-profit organization Golden Hearts. A Voice for the Voiceless, they conduct extensive search efforts in the area or sometimes out of the area dependent on you know what led them to that area. Including drones, dogs, things of that nature.”

Wisdom also pleads to the public that if anyone knows anything about any missing person or unsolved case to please report it. Any information could be what they need to find answers for their loved ones.