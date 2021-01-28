Missing and Murdered Awareness Event to Be Held at Putnam Hill Park

Local News
Megan Landis189

ZANESVILLE, OH – Many local families have had to deal with the tragedy of having a family member come up missing. Or even worse, find they have been murdered and it turn into an unsolved case.

Rebecca Wisdom is one of those family members. She originally planned the Zanesville Area Missing and Murdered Awareness Event to focus on her nephew Justen. However further research motivated her to make it into something more.

“There are so many families suffering, so many unanswered questions, that involve so many people. So we felt that it wasn’t right to not include. So I started reaching out to some family members of missing and murdered persons from specifically from Zanesville, Ohio. And like I said it just snowballed from there. So it has grown, it started off about us and it turned into an event that is about the community,” Wisdom said.

The Zanesville Area Missing and Murdered Awareness Event will take place at Putnam Hill Park in Zanesville on Sunday February 7th from 10 am to 1pm. Wisdom is asking the community to come together for this event.

“So we have guest speakers from families of missing persons, murdered persons. We have a guest speaker from the private investigating team of Laurie Paisley. We also have guest speakers from a non-profit organization Golden Hearts. A Voice for the Voiceless, they conduct extensive search efforts in the area or sometimes out of the area dependent on you know what led them to that area. Including drones, dogs, things of that nature.”

Wisdom also pleads to the public that if anyone knows anything about any missing person or unsolved case to please report it. Any information could be what they need to find answers for their loved ones.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Megan Landis
Megan Landis
Hello I’m Megan, I’m a graduate of The Ohio State University and I have my Bachelors degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communications. I love the weather and I want to make it my priority to make sure you are prepared for what the day has in store. I love to play tennis and I love to read. I’m from the Columbus area, I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life so I love that I get to know a new community and I look forward to serving the area to the best of my abilities.

Related Posts

Zanesville resident turns 100 years young

Chip Reid

Money Available for Some Bar & Restaurant Owners

Nichole Hannahs

Jackoby Pleads Not Guilty

Nichole Hannahs